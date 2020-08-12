‘World of Dance’ recap: ‘Semi-Finals 2’ was the last stop before Wednesday night’s season finale [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

We’re nearing the end of “World of Dance” season four. Tuesday night’s “The Semi-Finals 2” was the penultimate episode, and it decided who would advance to the World Final the very next night. So who got the nod from judges Jennifer Lopez, Derek Hough and Ne-Yo? Scroll down for our live blog with all the minute-by-minute developments as they happen.

In last week’s “Semi-Finals 1,” salsa duo Jefferson y Adrianita and dark horse French team Geometrie Variable earned the first two spots in the World Final, outscoring contemporary soloist Kurtis Sprung, nine-year-old jazz dancer Savannah Manzel and Canadian hip-hop crew The Young Cast and GRVMNT. Both teams that advanced that night were from the Upper Division. No one from the Junior Division has yet qualified for the last round.

But three more had a chance tonight. The contemporary trio MDC 3, hip-hop duo Bailey and Kida and contemporary/ballet soloist Keagan Capps represent the under-18 set in the hopes of making it to the million-dollar finale. They’re up against three acts from the Upper Division: the Filipino hip-hop team UPeepz, the contemporary duo Jake and Chau and fusion group Oxygen.

Each of those six acts performed once. Then the judges scored them on a scale of 0 to 100. The two acts with the highest average scores advance to the World Final, while the other four were eliminated. Last week Jefferson y Adrianita and Geometrie Variable scored 94.3 and 94.0, respectively, so if those numbers were any indication, the bar was set pretty high to make it to the season finale. But we should expect nothing less for a competition where the grand prize is $1 million. Follow along below starting at 10:00pm (times listed are Eastern).

Keep refreshing this page for the latest updates