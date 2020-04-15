When does ‘World of Dance’ return for season 4? Don’t worry, Jennifer Lopez reality series will be back in 2020

It’s been almost a year since NBC’s reality competition series “World of Dance” ended its third season. It was renewed for a fourth shortly thereafter, but it didn’t arrive this spring. The good news is that it’s already in the can and we can expect it this summer, with its official premiere date to be announced in the coming weeks. Can it live up to last year when the Indian hip-hop crew The Kings dominated the competition from beginning to end? Take a look back here at the very best “World of Dance” contestants who have appeared on the show thus far, and vote for your favorite in our poll below.

Jennifer Lopez produces the show and judges the contestants alongside Grammy-winning musician Ne-Yo and Emmy-winning choreographer Derek Hough. It brings on contestants from around the globe representing a wide variety of styles from hip-hop to ballet to contemporary to ballroom. And the dancers include an array of ages from children to teenagers to seasoned adult performers. But there’s no kids’ table on this show: if the young performers win their division, they’re always threats to win the grand prize, as hip-hop group The Lab did in season two.

And this isn’t the only contest that can be won by its competitors. With the world-class caliber of the dancers and the ambitious scale of their routines, the show was nominated four times for Best Choreography at the Emmys in 2019 with contemporary specialist Tessandra Chavez winning over contestants Karen y Ricardo, Melvin Timtim and The Kings’ mastermind Suresh Mukund.

At a time when the coronavirus pandemic puts a question mark on entertainment, sports and media events — including the Olympics, which we had been looking forward to this summer on NBC before they had to be postponed for a year in the interests of safety — at least this gold medal will still be handed out.

Be sure to make your Emmy predictions today so that Hollywood insiders can see how their TV shows and performers are faring in our odds. You can keep changing your predictions as often as you like until just before the nominees are announced on July 28. And join in the fun debate over the 2020 Emmys taking place right now with Hollywood insiders in our television forums. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.