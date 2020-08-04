‘World of Dance’ Semi-Finals sneak peek: The Young Cast were underdogs, but will this performance make them front-runners? [WATCH]

The Young Cast had to scrape and claw their way to the Semi-Finals on “World of Dance,” which means they’re coming into this round of the competition as underdogs. But it might also mean they’re hungry enough to pull out all the stops and win. NBC shared a preview of their performance to a version of “Bohemian Rhapsody” by David Garrett and Panic! At the Disco. Watch it above.

This Junior Division hip-hop crew has had to perform four times this season already, which is twice as many as some of this season’s other acts, and here’s why. Their Qualifiers performance wasn’t quite up to the judges’ standards, so they brought the promising dancers back for the Callbacks rounds, and that second performance earned them a spot in the Duels. Unfortunately for them, they lost their duel to fellow Canadian hip-hop team GRVMNT, but guest judge Stephen “Twitch” Boss chose The Young Cast to perform during the redemption round. They made the most of that second second chance and earned a spot in the Semi-Finals.

So they’ve been on the brink of elimination twice before and saved themselves with their dancing. Talk about perseverance! So it would be foolish to underestimate them, and their Semi-Finals performance above is full of impressive moves and great musical interpretation. It takes a lot to match the big, bombastic, rock-operatic energy of “Bohemian Rhapsody,” but The Young Cast were up to the challenge. The video preview doesn’t include the judges’ comments or any final decisions, but however the other dancers perform tonight, The Young Cast didn’t make it easy on them.

