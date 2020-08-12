‘World of Dance’: Did UPeepz live up to the example of their junior predecessors during the Semi-Finals? [WATCH]

UPeepz came with high expectations as soon as they stepped into the “World of Dance” Qualifiers. The Filipino hip-hop crew was the adult version of the Junior Division team VPeepz, who competed last year in season three and made it to the World Final, where they finished fourth. UPeepz also advanced successfully through the competition, finally arriving on the main stage for the Semi-Finals. But did they follow in the youngsters’ footsteps by making it to the last round? Watch their routine above and see for yourself.

Derek Hough said that they “ooze passion … and I love the fact that you brought in your culture into this piece,” though it “started a little slow” and the moment they brought out bamboo poles as props “dipped in energy.” That review was kind of mixed, and so was Ne-Yo‘s. He loved the fans they used as props and the overall “cleanliness” of their performance, but he also wasn’t down with the bamboo. “It had its ups and its downs.” Jennifer Lopez praised them as a “strong group” that “dance almost as one,” but the routine as a whole “didn’t all come together.”

In another round, UPeepz might have survived such ambivalent reactions. But at these Semi-Finals where you needed to be out-of-this-world extraordinary to have any chance at the finale, it wasn’t quite enough. They scored 88 from Lopez, 89 from Ne-Yo and 90 from Hough for an average of 89.0. That’s a pretty damn good score, but it was a testament to the strength of this season’s Semi-Finalists that that was actually the lowest score of the night. Instead MDC 3 and Oxygen wound up in the finals with scores of 96.7 and 96.3, respectively. But Lopez made sure to tell UPeepz that she hopes to see more Peepz on the show in the future. After all, there are 24 whole letters left in the alphabet.

