‘World of Dance’ sneak peek: Bailey and Kida are so good during Duels, Ne-Yo doesn’t think they’re even human [WATCH]

Chemistry is important for any duo on “World of Dance,” so it was concerning for the judges that Bailey and Kida hadn’t been dancing together for very long compared to other team acts in the competition. But they still made it through the Qualifiers with flying colors. Did they connect better during the Junior Division Duels, where they faced off against another duo, James and Harris? NBC shared an online preview of their routine above to the song “Isis” by Joyner Lucas. Watch it above.

“That was sick!” says Derek Hough about their performance. “Just the isolations, every movement just so intentional and executed to perfection … and the small nuances of that were so powerful.” Ne-Yo was just as impressed with their isolations, telling the teenage dancers, “Each individual part of your bodies has its own brain … It’s almost like you’re not human beings.” And Jennifer Lopez says, “That was a killer routine.” She even gives them the ultimate compliment: “I got goosies.”

Lopez thought it was a “step up from what you guys showed us the first time. I’ve seen you on Instagram so I know what you can do. So when you did your first audition, I was like, ‘Is that what they’re going to do together? Because then that’s not the thing.'” This time, “I see the potential of what you guys can do routine-wise that really can wow America.”

That’s high praise, and Kida is used to winning dance competitions, having prevailed in the youth edition of “So You Think You Can Dance” in 2016. But winning other shows is no guarantee of success on this one, Hip-hop dancer Fik-Shun won “SYTYCD” too and he only made it as far as the Cut in season one of “World of Dance.” Derek Piquette made the top eight on “SYTYCD” in season 12, but he was ousted in the “World of Dance” season three Duels. And Michael Dameski won “SYTYCD” in Australia and just missed out on the “World of Dance” title, finishing second in season two.

But Kida may be on the right track with Bailey. We’ll have to wait until the show airs to find out, though, since the preview video doesn’t include the performance by James and Harris or the judges’ final decision.

