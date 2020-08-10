‘World of Dance’ video preview: Bailey and Kida ‘Hit a Lick’ during hard-hitting Semi-Finals performance [WATCH]

The Junior Division duo of Bailey and Kida came into “World of Dance” with high expectations given their notoriety on social media and in their professional careers already (and Kida won the junior season of “So You Think You Can Dance” a few years ago). Now the hip-hop dynamos are within striking distance of the million-dollar grand prize. Watch a preview of their upcoming Semi-Finals performance above.

Bailey and Kida aren’t new to dancing, but they’re pretty new to each other, which was the biggest challenge they had to overcome after the Qualifiers. The judges were able to clock that they were a newly formed team from their still-underdeveloped chemistry. But they made it safely to the Duels, and then when they went head to head against contemporary duo James and Harris, Bailey and Kida came out on top there too. It wasn’t unanimous, though: Jennifer Lopez dissented from the majority opinion and voted for James and Harris.

So Bailey and Kida still have something to prove going into the Semi-Finals. Do you think they did just that with their latest performance? Their routine to “Momma I Hit a Lick” by 2 Chainz and Kendrick Lamar uses a chair as their prop and features them in black-and-white-striped costumes that highlight the precision of their movements. But the preview clip doesn’t include any of the judges’ comments, scores, or how they compare to the other five acts who will be performing for the last two spots in the World Final. So we’ll have to wait until Tuesday night to find out if this routine is good enough to pass muster.

