‘World of Dance’ performance: Gigabots were literally two teams rolled into one, but were they more than the sum of their parts? [WATCH]

It’s common for dancers to come back to “World of Dance” with a different partner or team to try to prove their mettle to the judges after being eliminated from the show, but Gigabots are literally two groups merged into one for their appearance in the Qualifiers. They’re made up of Funkanometry, the popping duo who were eliminated during the Cut in season three, and Minibots, the popping team that failed to make it out of the Qualifiers in season three. but putting together two dance acts doesn’t necessarily mean they’ll be twice is good. Watch their routine above to see how they did.

“It’s undeniable. Obviously we’re smiling, grinning from ear to ear. That was so much fun,” said Derek Hough after their upbeat routine. Jennifer Lopez agreed that there were “many standout moments” for multiple members of their team. Ne-Yo appreciated that the dancers “hit really hard” but were still able to get into a mellower groove at the right times.

However, Ne-Yo felt their performance “could be slightly stronger.” Lopez also wondered if combining their two teams really worked to their benefit, and she told them in no uncertain terms, “I don’t feel this group is as strong as what we saw last year from you guys,” so she said no to them advancing to the Duels. Ne-Yo kept their hopes alive by voting for a callback. But then Hough dropped the axe by telling them no as well, which means they’re out of the competition immediately. Do you think they deserved another chance to prove themselves? Maybe they can gather up a few more members and come back next year as Ultrabots.

