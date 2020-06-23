‘World of Dance’ sneak preview: The Young Cast raise their game for Callbacks, but is it enough to advance? [WATCH]

The Young Cast didn’t impress the judges on “World of Dance” enough during Qualifiers to advance automatically to the Duels, but Jennifer Lopez, Ne-Yo and Derek Hough did see enough potential in them to invite them to the Callback round, where acts get a second chance to show their stuff before the judges render their final verdicts. So did The Young Cast get their act together enough to meet the judges’ approval? NBC shared a sneak peak of their Callback performance. Watch it above.

“It’s giving me ninja vibes,” says Lopez about their performance, which was “much better” than their initial Qualifiers routine. “Your formations were beautiful. Everything felt like it had a nice energy to it. It felt strong. You guys were super clean. You were connected as a group.” Ne-Yo especially admired the intro formation. But Hough had a critique: there was one lift where the judges were able to see too much of the setup, which looked laborious and distracted from the other team members. Nevertheless, Hough told them, “You guys definitely raised your game — good time to do that.”

Sounds good, right? Well, the preview video doesn’t include the final judgment, and good may or may not be good enough depending on how other Callback performances compare. There are 10 acts vying for just four remaining slots in the Duels, and since everyone here has something to prove, it’s possible everyone else will raise their game too. What do you think of this return performance for The Young Cast? Do they deserve to keep dancing, or should they shuffle along back home?

