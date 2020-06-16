‘World of Dance’ video preview: Geometrie Variable show J. Lo, Ne-Yo and Derek Hough how to get in shape [WATCH]

“World of Dance” has seen a wide variety of street and hip-hop styles — in fact, hip-hop acts have won every season so far. But we haven’t seen much tutting, at least not as the entire foundation for a routine. Tutting uses the body to create geometric shapes, and that’s exactly what the Upper Division trio Geometrie Variable do during Qualifiers. NBC shared a sneak peak of their routine to “Habits” by Tove Lo. Watch it above.

Jennifer Lopez, Derek Hough and Ne-Yo were so excited by the intricacy of their movements that they actually wanted to recreate some of those shapes themselves, and Geometrie Variable were happy to oblige. It’s always a good sign when a performance gets the judges out of their seats to dance themselves. “It’s very intense to keep yourself so controlled when you’re so excited and to put so much energy into each very precise move,” Lopez told them.

Ne-Yo called the performance “entertaining” and “cinematic … The geometric element of what you guys do is absolutely prominent. I feel like I just did a really hard math test.” And Hough said, “What I loved about this was that I feel like in routines we’ve seen moments of this type of art form, but not an entire routine that’s really central and based around creating shapes and visuals using your limbs.” Or as Lopez summed it up, “That was awesome.”

So are they going to make it to the next round? During this season’s Qualifiers there are no scores. You just need to get at least two yeses from the judges to advance to the Duels. And since we didn’t hear any misgivings at all from Lopez, Ne-Yo and Hough, it seems like a good bet that we’ll be seeing more of Geometrie’s geometry.

