‘World of Dance’ sneak peek: Josh and Erica give a ‘powerful’ performance, but Ne-Yo thinks something is missing [WATCH]

“There’s nothing like real chemistry,” says Jennifer Lopez after watching urban duo Josh and Erica perform to “Mount Everest” by Labrinth during the Qualifiers on “World of Dance.” The third tryouts episode of season four airs tonight, June 9, but NBC shared a special sneak peak of this performance online. Watch it above.

“Real chemistry is something that you can’t manufacture,” Lopez added. “There were some very strong moves in there when they really work with the musicality of your song. When you hit it the right way it really worked. Extremely powerful.” Ne-Yo added, “There’s no question whatsoever whether or not you guys are quality dancers,” but his issue was that “there needs to be something more” than just good dancing. “I like how hard you guys hit,” but he didn’t think they always matched each other’s intensity.

Derek Hough chimed in to say that their “musicality was on point. The execution was great. The separation of movement was solid,” but they need to better “utilize the tools” that they have as dancers to make a “better formula” for their routines. So do the judges advance Josh and Erica to the next round of competition? We don’t find out in the preview video, but it sounds like a close call. Lopez’s comments suggest that she’s onboard, but Ne-Yo and Hough might vote for a callback so they can see more of what this duo has to offer before rendering their final verdicts.

Do you think the judges should send them through to the Duels? Or did they not do enough to stand out from other qualifying acts we’ve seen this season?

