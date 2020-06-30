‘World of Dance’ video preview: Luca and Alessandra have a dynamite Duel, but judges don’t agree on how well they ‘oozed’ [WATCH]

The Qualifiers and Callbacks are over on “World of Dance,” so it’s time to start the Duels tonight on June 30. But just like the format of the Qualifiers was a little different this year, so are the Duels. This time, instead of choosing their own opponents, the dancers won’t know who they’re up against until they get out onto the stage. So how do Latin ballroom duo Luca and Alessandra perform against salsa couple Jefferson y Adrianita? Watch their performance above and find out.

“Wow,” Jennifer Lopez tells them after their routine. “You guys are two of the best performers, I think, in the competition … They’re, like, winking at me, they’re winking at Ne-Yo. They have to feel so much comfort up there to do stuff like that.” Derek Hough admired the “ooze” of the sensuality they brought to their hip action and feet action. The only thing he didn’t like was the couple’s last lift, which looked a little labored to him because they did it in a static position instead of flowing more organically into it.

But Ne-Yo wasn’t totally buying it. He thought the couple’s music, “Drop” by Diplo, was so busy that he “didn’t get a chance to really enjoy all of the ooze.” Lopez and Hough strongly disagree with that, though, and so does guest judge Stephen “Twitch” Boss, a “So You Think You Can Dance” alum. “They had so much character … that I felt like they were right up there with it,” Twitch says. “It was awesome. I love the trust between y’all because a lot of those connections were really complex.”

It looked like Jefferson y Adrianita were sweating a bit as they watched their rivals perform and listened to the praise they got from the judges, though it seems like they probably went on just before Luca and Alessandra, which suggests that they too danced their hearts out. But the video above doesn’t show us that performance or the judges’ ultimate decision, so we’ll have to wait until tonight to find out the two teams’ ultimate fates.

