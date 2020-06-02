‘World of Dance’ video preview: Jennifer Lopez ‘got chills’ watching Styles and Emma dance to Billie Eilish [WATCH]

“I’ve already got chills,” said Jennifer Lopez mere seconds into the balletic routine by Styles and Emma during the “World of Dance” Qualifiers. They performed their graceful, seemingly weightless number to Billie Eilish‘s “When the Party’s Over,” and even the song choice elicited oohs and ahs from the panel of judges. Watch them above.

“That was gorgeous, and I did not want it to end,” Lopez told them after their performance was over. She, Ne-Yo and Derek Hough were gutted that the routine ended after only a minute, which is always a good sign for prospective “World of Dance” contestants. “I didn’t know who to pay more attention to,” Ne-Yo said about how equally impressive both of their movements were. Hough called them “pure quality … Your leaps, your extensions — everything about it was just so poetic.”

And the most important bit of praise: “I already got goosies. I wait for that for the finale,” said Lopez. For the uninitiated, goosies are goosebumps, and as Ne-Yo explains to the dance duo, “Please know and understand how big of a compliment goosies now is.” The preview clip doesn’t show us whether the judges voted to advance Styles and Emma to the next round, the Duels, but I think that’s a pretty safe assumption.

This season there are no scores during the Qualifiers, just a yes or no answer from the judges. And I don’t think you can give Lopez goosies during Qualifiers without advancing through the competition. I have a feeling the party’s just begun for Styles and Emma.

