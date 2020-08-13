‘World of Dance’ winners MDC 3: Watch every routine by the historic champions of season 4

When the dust settled on the “World of Dance” stage, the winners of the competition were the contemporary trio MDC 3. We predicted they would prevail going into the World Final on Wednesday night, August 12, but that doesn’t change the fact that their victory was historic. They’re the first contemporary dancers to win the show following three straight victories for hip-hop dance acts. Watch the championship performance that clinched it for them above, and scroll down to see the three other routines that got them there.

MDC 3 made a strong first impression during the Qualifiers. We’ve seen a lot of contemporary acts on the show before, but usually soloists, duos or large groups. Having three members made the partnering between them unique, and they used that to their advantage, telling the story of a love triangle. And if there’s one thing the judges love, it’s clear, emotional storytelling. MDC 3 cleverly continued that same romantic storyline with their Duels performance, and the judges praised their narrative continuity.

When the show moved to the main stage for the Semi-Finals, MDC 3 also switched gears. This time they told an emotional story of a battle with cancer, which earned them the highest score in the entire Semi-Finals round and cemented them as the season’s front-runners. They went into the World Final not only as the team to beat but also as the youngest team left in the competition; they were the only Junior Division act that made it to the season finale.

They performed second during the World Final. They followed Oxygen, who had gotten an average score of 93.0 from judges Jennifer Lopez, Ne-Yo and Derek Hough. MDC 3 outdid that with another emotional routine, this time to “I Surrender” by Celine Dion. They scored 95.7 but had to wait anxiously for the last two acts to perform to see if that score would hold up. And it did. Jefferson y Adrianita came close with 95.3, and finally Geometrie Variable received 93.3, which sealed the deal for the young trio.

Did you agree with that result? Watch their preceding routines below, and vote in our poll at the bottom of this post.