‘World of Dance’ winner predictions: Oxygen are early favorites … but so is a couple that was just eliminated

“World of Dance” is airing a repeat on July 7, but while we await the continuation of the Duels next week on July 14, we’ve polled fans of the show to find out who they think is going to win the whole competition. And based on their early forecasts, it looks like a two-way race between an impressive contemporary team and a duo that was just eliminated … Wait, how does that work? Check out our latest odds here.

Ballet dancers Styles and Emma are the front-runners to win the show with leading odds of 82/25. But how could that be? After all, they just lost their head-to-head against Kurtis Sprung during the Duels, which means they were eliminated. However, guest judge Stephen “Twitch” Boss will have the chance to choose two losing acts from the Duels for a redemption round and another chance to advance in the competition. Our readers must be banking on them getting one of those redemption slots.

Ranked close behind with 10/3 odds are the contemporary group Oxygen, who wowed the judges during the Qualifiers with their innovative hand formations. They haven’t performed during the Duels yet, so time will tell if they win there or if they’ll have to hope for redemption just like Styles and Emma.

Another impressive contemporary group from the Qualifiers who have yet to perform during the Duels, MDC3, rank third in our predictions with 4/1 odds. Rounding out our top five are two acts that have already won their duels: the aforementioned Sprung with 11/2 odds and salsa couple Jefferson y Adrianita with 13/1 odds.

Nowhere to be found in our top five, perhaps surprisingly, are any hip-hop acts. That’s remarkable considering that a hip-hop act has won “World of Dance” every season so far: Les Twins in season one, The Lab in season two, and The Kings in season three. In a year that has shaken up the show’s usual format, we might finally get a different kind of winner.

