What was the absolute WORST ‘Project Runway’ design of season 18: the terrible tuxedo, the Kushner dress or …? [POLL]

After 12 weeks, “Project Runway” season 18 is down to its final four: Victoria Cocieru, Sergio Guadarrama, Geoffrey Mac and Nancy Volpe-Beringer. But we had to survive a lot of terrible clothes in order to get there. There were 13 looks so bad this season that the judges had to send their designers packing. A couple of unfortunate designers were eliminated twice. But which was the worst of the worst? Click above to take a look back at every ousted look, and vote in our poll at the bottom of this post.

A couple of designs in the season premiere episode, “Blast Off,” were so bad that the judges sent two people home right away: Jenn Charkow and Asma Bibi. I’ll be honest, though — I think that was way too early for a double elimination. One or both of them might have had something truly great up their sleeves, especially if they had a chance at an individual challenge and not just that unprecedented week-one team-up.

Other lowlights for the judges included Tyler Neasloney‘s sexy-secretary look in the Goodwill challenge (which inspired his infamous Kushners comment), Melanie Trygg‘s shredded attempt at 1980s fashion in the Cyndi Lauper challenge, and Brittany Allen‘s terrible tuxedo remix in “Suit Yourself.” Allen got the Siriano Save, but was sadly eliminated again in the avant garde challenge right before the season finale. That avant garde look actually wasn’t all that bad, but at that point the designers were all top-notch and somebody had to be sent home.

Sometimes designers are eliminated for being bland rather than for epic fails. That’s what happened to ShaVi Lewis with his ill-fitting but not-horrible personal heritage look; the judges thought the design idea was underwhelming even without the fit problems. Delvin McCray was also eliminated for a tie-dye dress that was too basic; the judges preferred Cocieru’s green cape and diaper jeans even though they compared her use of tie-dye to baby vomit and poo.

The judges also took the designers’ previous work in consideration, so some contestants got the benefit of the doubt for looks that other designers probably wouldn’t have. So I think there were a couple of looks that stayed in the competition that were worse than most of the looks that were eliminated. What do you think? Vote below.

