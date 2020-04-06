10 worst ‘Survivor’ seasons ranked from dull to dreadful: ‘Island of the Idols,’ ‘Redemption Island’ …

Well, they can’t all be winners. “Survivor” has been on for 20 years now and is currently airing its 40th season, so there’s bound to be some stinker seasons now and then. Jeff Probst and company continue to be some of the best in the reality TV biz, but that doesn’t mean they haven’t made some questionable decisions now and then. Then there are seasons that have brilliant concepts but for whatever reason, they just don’t work, whether it’s an unlikable cast or boring gameplay. Tour our gallery above to scroll through our list of the worst “Survivor” seasons of all time, ranked from bad to worst.

“Survivor” loves to bring back players for all-star seasons and while some, like “Heroes vs. Villains,” become beloved seasons, others simply don’t pan out the way producers hoped. That was certainly true of “All Stars,” which devolved into bruised egos with hurt feelings. “Caramoan – Fans vs. Favorites” and “Game Changers” had casts that failed to live up to the designation of “favorites” or “game changers.” Both seasons also featured lopsided or confusing editing, failing to tell complete stories of what really happened out there.

Some “Survivor” seasons are doomed from the start, usually thanks to poorly conceived twists. Such examples include “Nicaragua” and the bizarre Medallion of Power and “Redemption Island,” which fundamentally changed the finality of voting people out. There are other seasons that simply contain too many loathsome or dull figures to properly enjoy it, like “Thailand,” “Fiji,” “One World” and “Worlds Apart.” Some of the most hated seasons are often overshadowed by ugly personal moments, like in “Game Changers” and “Island of the Idols.”

