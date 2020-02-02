Writers Guild Awards 2020 winners: Best prediction scores by our Editors and Users

Congratulations to our User patrickk_del for a tremendous score of 90% when predicting the Writers Guild of America Awards winners on Saturday. He is tied with tasac but has the better point score total of 6,855 by using the 500 super bets wisely.

Almost 1,800 people worldwide predicted these 2020 WGA champs in three film and seven TV categories in Los Angeles. Our top scorer got nine of the 10 categories correct, including “Jojo Rabbit” and “Parasite” in the movie categories. In fact his only miss was for Comedy Series, where he had “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” instead of winner “Barry.”

You can see how your score compares to all others in our leaderboard rankings of all contestants, which also includes links to see each participant’s predictions. To see your own scores, go to the User menu in the top right corner of every page of Gold Derby when you’re signed in to the site. Use the drop down menu to go to “View Profile,” then look for the links to your “Award Show Scores.” Gold Derby must evaluate each potential winner’s eligibility as per our contest rules. If eligible, the first-place finisher receives a $100 Amazon gift card.

For our 11 Editors predicting, five are tied with 60% correct: Riley Chow, Daniel Montgomery, Matt Noble, Tom O’Neil and myself. The rest are at 50% each: Marcus Dixon, Joyce Eng, Zach Laws, Rob Licuria, Paul Sheehan and Susan Wloszczyna. See Editors’ scores.

