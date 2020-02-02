Writers Guild Awards 2020: 7 Experts top all others predicting winners

Congratulations to our Experts Eric Deggans (NPR), Edward Douglas (Weekend Warrior), Tariq Khan (Fox TV), Susan King (Gold Derby), Tom O’Neil (Gold Derby), Kevin Polowy (Yahoo) and Keith Simanton (IMDB) for a great score of 60% when predicting the Writers Guild of America Awards winners on Saturday. They are best among a total of 14 Experts, journalists who cover the entertainment industry throughout the year. See Experts’ scores.

Almost 1,800 people worldwide predicted these 2020 WGA champs in three film and seven TV categories in Los Angeles. Among the big movie champs at the event were “Jojo Rabbit” and “Parasite.” Top TV winners included “Barry,” “Succession,” “Chernobyl,” “Fosse/Verdon” and “Watchmen.”

You can see how your score compares to all others in our leaderboard rankings of all contestants, which also includes links to see each participant's predictions.

The next five Experts had 50% correct for predictions: Thelma Adams (Gold Derby), Joyce Eng (Gold Derby), Wilson Morales (BlackFilm), Perri Nemiroff (Collider) and Susan Wloszczyna (Gold Derby). The final pair at 40% are Tim Gray (Variety) and Anne Thompson (Indiewire).

Be sure to make your Oscar winner predictions today so that Hollywood insiders can see how their films and performers are faring in our odds. You can keep changing your predictions as often as you like until just before the ceremony on February 9.

