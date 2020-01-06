2019 Writers Guild of America Awards nominations: ‘The Irishman’ and ‘Marriage Story’ in, ‘Once Upon a Time’ was ineligible

The Writers Guild of America revealed nominations on January 6 for the 72nd annual edition of its awards, which will be held simultaneously in LA and Gotham on Feb. 1. The original screenplay nominees are: “Booksmart,” “Knives Out,” “Marriage Story,” “1917” and “Parasite.” The adapted screenplay contenders are: “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood,” “The Irishman,” ” Jojo Rabbit,” “Joker” and “Little Women.”

Only scripts written under the guild’s guidelines or those of several international partners are allowed to vie for the WGA Awards. That accounts for its relatively low success rate at previewing the eventual Oscar nominees compared to the other guilds.

Among those ineligible for consideration this year are some of the leading Oscar contenders, including the original screenplays for “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood” and “Pain and Glory.” Both films ran afoul of the requirement that foreign production companies prove their eligibility via a cumbersome process. And, as usual, animated features were not eligible for consideration which ruled out bids by, among others, “Toy Story 4.”

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

“1917”

Written by Sam Mendes & Krysty Wilson-Cairns

“Booksmart”

Written by Emily Halpern & Sarah Haskins and Susanna Fogel and Katie Silberman

“Knives Out”

Written by Rian Johnson

“Marriage Story”

Written by Noah Baumbach

“Parasite”

Screenplay by Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won, Story by Bong Joon Ho

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

“A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”

Written by Micah Fitzerman-Blue & Noah Harpster

Inspired by the Article “Can You Say…Hero?” by Tom Junod

“The Irishman”

Screenplay by Steven Zaillian

Based upon the “Book I Heard You Paint Houses” by Charles Brandt

“Jojo Rabbit”

Screenplay by Taika Waititi

Based on the book “Caging Skies” by Christine Leunens

“Joker”

Written by Todd Phillips & Scott Silver

Based on Characters from DC Comics

“Little Women”

Screenplay by Greta Gerwig

Based on the Novel by Louisa May Alcott

DOCUMENTARY SCREENPLAY

“Citizen K”

Written by Alex Gibney

“Foster”

Written by Mark Jonathan Harris

“The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley”

Written by Alex Gibney

“Joseph Pulitzer: Voice of the People”

Written by Robert Seidman & Oren Rudavsky

“The Kingmaker”

Written by Lauren Greenfield

Which screenplays do you think will reap Oscar bids.