Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (‘Watchmen’) makes heroic leap into top 6 in our Emmy predictions for Best Supporting Actor

“Watchmen” finished airing last December, but it wasn’t until recently that actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II skyrocketed into the top six in our Emmy predictions for Best Movie/Limited Supporting Actor. Do you agree that he’s bound for a nomination? And could he even win?

Spoiler alert! While Abdul-Mateen is initially believed to be Cal, the unassuming husband of crusading police detective Angela Abar (Regina King), he is eventually revealed to be the omniscient and omnipotent being Doctor Manhattan, who has been in disguise for years — even disguised from himself. So the actor gets to play dual roles, which gives voters a chance to see his dramatic range, though he might be slightly disadvantaged by the fact that one of his personas is often shrouded in glowing blue visual effects.

Seven weeks ago, in late May, he was an underdog in the race at 100/1 odds, but as more users have made or updated their predictions, he has leapt to sixth place with 16/1 odds as of this writing. Eight of the Expert journalists we’ve surveyed say he’ll make the cut: Jen Chaney (Vulture), Delaina Dixon, Shawn Edwards (WDAF-TV Fox), Joyce Eng (Gold Derby), Chris Harnick (E!), Kelly Lawler (USA Today), Hanh Nguyen (Salon) and Kaitlin Thomas (TVGuide.com). He’s also backed by 16 of our Top 24 Users who got the highest scores predicting last year’s nominations, including one who’s betting that he’ll prevail.

Abdul-Mateen has a lot of internal competition from other supporting actors in “Watchmen,” though, including well-known veterans Tim Blake Nelson and Louis Gossett Jr., but when academy members especially like a program they sometimes back the truck up to the entire cast. Just look at “When They See Us,” which earned three nominations for Best Movie/Limited Supporting Actor last year. And since Abdul-Mateen’s role is so pivotal to “Watchmen’s” plot twists, he’s likely to stand out to voters who admire the show. So watch out for the boy in blue.

