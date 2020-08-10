Yvonne Orji (‘Insecure’): Emmys 2020 episode submission revealed

Gold Derby can exclusively reveal that Yvonne Orji is entering the “Insecure” episode “Lowkey Lost” as her 2020 Emmy Awards submission for Best Comedy Supporting Actress. This program aired June 14 and was the 10th and final of the fourth season for the HBO show.

In this installment, Molly (Orji) and Andrew attend a work happy hour. They return to her place but she wants to take a nap instead of being with him. Later, Issa and Molly divide up in looking for a missing Tiffany. Andrew and Molly talk later at his apartment but don’t seem to be on the same page. Issa and Molly meet at an Ethiopian restaurant and have a real talk for the first time in a long time.

2020 Emmy nominations complete list: All the nominees for the 72nd Emmy Awards

Orji is celebrating her first ever Emmy nomination. For this 2020 contest, she is competing against reigning champ Alex Borstein (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”), previous winner Kate McKinnon (“Saturday Night Live”), past nominees Betty Gilpin (“GLOW”) and Marin Hinkle (“Maisel”), plus rookie contenders D’Arcy Carden (“The Good Place”), Annie Murphy (“Schitt’s Creek”) and Cecily Strong (“SNL”).

