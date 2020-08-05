Zendaya (‘Euphoria’): Emmys 2020 episode submission revealed

Gold Derby can exclusively reveal that Zendaya is entering the “Euphoria” episode “Made You Look” as her 2020 Emmy Awards submission for Best Drama Actress. This program aired June 30, 2019 and was the third episode of the first season for the HBO show.

In this installment, Rue (Zendaya) claims to be 60 days sober at a Narcotics Anonymous meeting, but another person knows it is a lie. Rue helps Jules take nude photos and steals pills. After an argument, the two of them kiss. Rue blames Fezco for the addiction.

Pop star and film actress Zendaya is now a first-time Emmy nominee. For this 2020 contest, she is competing against reigning champ Jodie Comer (“Killing Eve”) and her co-star Sandra Oh, past winners Jennifer Aniston (“The Morning Show”) and Laura Linney (“Ozark”), plus previous nominee Olivia Colman (“The Crown”).

