Will NBC’s ‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’ hit the right note to finally win Lauren Graham a way overdue Emmy?

Lauren Graham is one of those underappreciated TV performers who hasn’t fully gotten her due for her career-defining role as single mom Lorelai Gilmore for seven seasons beginning in 2000 on the CW’s “Gilmore Girls.” Emmy voters simply overlooked rewarding creator Amy Sherman-Palladino’s series, save for one nomination for makeup. They made it up to her — and how — by rewarding her Amazon Prime smash, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” with 16 Emmys total for the show’s first two seasons.

Now it might be Graham’s turn to be in the running for the small screen’s top prize as a cast member of NBC’s well-received new musical dramedy series “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” that premiered in early January. It marks her return to broadcast TV after appearing on the network’s “Parenthood,” whose six-season run ended in 2015. She revisited Lorelai via Netflix in the miniseries “Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life” in 2o16 and guest-starred on HBO’s “Curb Your Enthusiasm” in 2017.

In her current workplace series, which could be described as “Ally McBeal” meets “Silicon Valley,” she plays Joan, the head of a San Francisco tech firm that specializes in smart devices and apps. Her appointed second in command Zoey, who is played by Jane Levy, has the ability hear the inner thoughts of other people expressed in well-known songs after a medical procedure goes awry.

Graham, who is a series regular, nonetheless is described in the credits as a “special guest star.” That just might open a door for her to be considered in a less competitive category in the Emmy race. Plus, this unsung performer was able to put her musical theater background to good use in the third episode when Joan reaches out to Zoey and shares her doubts about her marriage to a high-tech icon after she sings “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” by the Rolling Stones in the company’s bathroom. What is pleasant to see is that Joan and Zoey support each other in a male-dominated field.

Yes, Graham’s boss can be demanding. When a smartwatch launch is compromised and everyone must work extra hours, one employee gripes,”I haven’t breathed air outside in over 48 hours.” Her response: “That’s because air is for winners.” By the end of the episode, Joan has decided to say good riddance to her spouse while Graham gets to sing Katy Perry‘s “Roar” to perfection to celebrate her freedom.

Meanwhile, Graham has another project in the works, namely the Disney+ “Mighty Ducks” series, in which her character coaches her son’s youth hockey team. And, yes, Emilio Estevez from the ’90s-era film franchise is back on the ice.

