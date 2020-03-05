‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’ reviews: Musical comedy follows in footsteps of ‘Ally McBeal,’ ‘Eli Stone’ and ‘Glee’

“Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” premiered on NBC in February. It blends reality and fantasy as its title character (Jane Levy) finds herself able to read the thoughts of those around her in the form of musical numbers only she can see and hear. In that way it’s similar to other shows that blended real-world stories with fantasy sequences like the legal dramedies “Ally McBeal” and “Eli Stone,” and of course it’s also reminiscent of another series where characters sang familiar hits: “Glee.” But what do critics think of it?

As of this writing the series has a MetaCritic score of 68 based on 17 reviews counted thus far: 11 positive and 6 somewhat mixed, but none outright negative. On Rotten Tomatoes, which rates reviews simply as positive or negative, the series is 76% fresh based on 25 reviews, only 6 of which are categorized as negative. The RT critics’ consensus summarizes the reviews by saying, “Though it hits the occasional sour note, ‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’ manages to carry a pretty enjoyable tune, thanks in large part to the always charming Jane Levy.”

Levy is familiar to many TV fans from her starring roles in the sitcom “Suburgatory,” Hulu’s Stephen King anthology “Castle Rock” and the soapy Netflix series “What/If.” She’s “charming” and “natural for the role” of a manager of a San Francisco tech company. She’s “an appealing straight woman in the center of the show’s madness.” And the supporting cast — which includes Lauren Graham as her boss, Skylar Astin as her close friend and Peter Gallagher as her dad — is “packed with gifted performers.” But while the show boasts “high-energy dance numbers,” others criticize the show for having low stakes and for song selections that are “too literal-minded.”

“Ally McBeal” and “Glee” were big hits at the Emmys, both nominated for Best Comedy Series (which “McBeal” won in 1999). Could “Zoey” enjoy similar success? The broadcast networks still have a foothold in the race thanks to “The Good Place,” but none have actually won it since “Modern Family” won its fifth in a row in 2014. Check out some of the reviews below, and join the discussion on all things TV here.

Amy Amatangelo (Paste): “‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’ on NBC is a pure delight. It is a show that is 1000% guaranteed to put a smile on your face, get your feet tapping and leave you humming a happy tune. I defy you to not be in a good mood after watching it … The always charming Levy is a natural for the role. At the epicenter of all the action she brings the right mix of disbelief/begrudging acceptance to what is happening to her.”

Mekeisha Madden Toby (TV Guide): “Sure, ‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’ is derivative of ‘Ally McBeal’ and ‘Eli Stone’ — it’s even set in San Francisco like the latter — but viewers under 25 aren’t familiar with those shows so this musical will seem super original. Besides, at least Zoey isn’t a lawyer. And the lovable people in her life are unique and talented enough in their own right to make this show fun and fresh-ish.”

Rob Owen (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette): “It’s filled with music and some high-energy dance numbers. But what comes between those highlights is often dull and without stakes. It’s the perfect show to do laundry to; it only beckons viewers to lean forward and pay attention during the occasional musical number … ‘Zoey’ is driven mostly by plots involving its series regulars facing mundane personal drama, stories that aren’t enough to propel the show from one musical number to the next.”

Alan Sepinwall (Rolling Stone): “The musical numbers are energetic, and the supporting cast is packed with gifted performers in that area … Levy is an appealing straight woman in the center of the show’s madness. Again and again with each fantasy sequence, she’s asked to find a new variation on slack-jawed astonishment, and she manages to pull that off. But the song choices themselves tend to be too literal-minded … The non-singing portions tend to be even more formulaic and literal.”

