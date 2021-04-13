Time’s almost up to vote for the Gold Derby Film Awards: Voting closes Thursday, April 15

The Oscars are approaching, but so are the 19th Annual Gold Derby Film Awards, honoring the best achievements from 2020 (we extended our eligibility period to February 2021, just like the Oscars did due to the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic). Thousands of users voted for the nominees, and thousands are voting for the winners. So can you, by registering for an account here and visiting our predictions center here. The deadline for voting is Thursday, April 15, so get your votes in as soon as you can. If you’ve already voted, you can still make changes to your ballot: none of your choices are final until voting closes.

Our users nominated 10 films for Best Picture: “I’m Thinking of Ending Things,” “Judas and the Black Messiah,” “Mank,” “Minari,” “Never Rarely Sometimes Always,” “Nomadland,” “Promising Young Woman,” “Soul,” “Sound of Metal” and “The Trial of the Chicago 7.” Seven out of the eight Oscar nominees are represented here; the only exception is “The Father,” which Derbyites nevertheless nominated for Anthony Hopkins and Olivia Colman‘s performances.

There are 22 Gold Derby Awards categories overall, and you can vote in as many or as few as you like. For Best Picture you can rank your top three choices in order of preference, but in the rest of the categories it’s a simple plurality vote where you’ll simply select your number-one choice and the nominee with the most votes wins.

Last year we awarded “Parasite” as the best film of the year and as the best film of the decade. That was the first time Gold Derby users and the Oscars agreed in six years. Before that our readers went their own way by choosing “Boyhood” (2014), “Mad Max: Fury Road” (2015), “La La Land” (2016), “Call Me by Your Name” (2017), and “Roma” (2018). Who wins this year is entirely up to you.