2021 Oscar nominations by film: ‘Mank’ leads with 10 bids, 6 movies land 6 apiece

When the nominations for the 93rd Academy Awards were announced Monday, March 15, “Mank” came out on top with a leading 10 bids. But does size really matter considering last year’s nom leader “Joker,” which had 11 bids, still couldn’t beat six-time contender “Parasite” for Best Picture? Although “Mank”‘s haul is impressive, it is missed key nominations for Best Film Editing and Best Original Screenplay, which could hamper its chances to win the top prize.

Following “Mank” on the list of the most-nominated films are a half dozen six-time nominees: “The Father,” “Judas and the Black Messiah,” “Minari,” “Nomadland,” “Sound of Metal” and “The Trial of the Chicago 7.” Right behind are “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” and “Promising Young Woman” with five apiece and “News of the World” with four.

“One Night in Miami” and “Soul” each earned a trio of Oscar nominations this year. A whopping eight movies — “Another Round,” “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm,” “Collective, “Emma,” “Hillbilly Elegy,” “Pinocchio,” “Mulan” and “Tenet” — picked up a pair of bids each.

SEE 2021 Oscar nominations: Full list of Academy Awards nominees in all 23 categories

Here’s the complete list of 2021 Oscar nominations by film:

10 NOMINATIONS

“Mank”

Best Picture

Best Director

Best Actor

Best Supporting Actress

Best Cinematography

Best Costume Design

Best Production Design

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Best Score

Best Sound

6 NOMINATIONS

“The Father”

Best Picture

Best Actor

Best Supporting Actress

Best Adapted Screenplay

Best Film Editing

Best Production Design

“Judas and the Black Messiah”

Best Picture

Best Supporting Actor

Best Supporting Actor

Best Cinematography

Best Original Screenplay

Best Original Song

“Minari”

Best Picture

Best Director

Best Actor

Best Supporting Actress

Best Original Screenplay

Best Score

“Nomadland”

Best Picture

Best Director

Best Actress

Best Adapted Screenplay

Best Film Editing

Best Cinematography

“Sound of Metal”

Best Picture

Best Actor

Best Supporting Actor

Best Original Screenplay

Best Film Editing

Best Sound

“The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Best Picture

Best Supporting Actor

Best Original Screenplay

Best Film Editing

Best Cinematography

Best Original Song

5 NOMINATIONS

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Best Actor

Best Actress

Best Production Design

Best Costume Design

Best Makeup & Hairstyling

“Promising Young Woman”

Best Picture

Best Director

Best Actress

Best Original Screenplay

Best Film Editing

4 NOMINATIONS



“News of the World”

Best Cinematography

Best Production Design

Best Sound

Best Score

3 NOMINATIONS



“One Night in Miami”

Best Supporting Actor

Best Adapted Screenplay

Best Original Song

“Soul”

Best Animated Feature

Best Score

Best Sound

2 NOMINATIONS



“Another Round”

Best Foreign Film

Best Director

“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

Best Supporting Actress

Best Adapted Screenplay

“Collective”

Best Foreign Film

Best Documentary Feature

“Emma”

Best Costume Design

Best Makeup & Hairstyling

“Hillbilly Elegy”

Best Supporting Actress

Best Makeup & Hairstyling

“Mulan”

Best Costume Design

Best Visual Effects

“Pinocchio”

Best Costume Design

Best Makeup & Hairstyling

“Tenet”

Best Production Design

Best Visual Effects

1 NOMINATION

“A Concerto is a Conversation”

Best Documentary Short

“A Love Song for Natasha”

Best Documentary Short

“Better Days”

Best Foreign Film

“Burrow”

Best Animated Short

“Colette”

Best Documentary Short

“Crip Camp”

Best Documentary Feature

“Da 5 Bloods”

Best Score

“Do Not Split”

Best Documentary Short

“Eurovision Song Contest”

Best Original Song

“Feeling Through”

Best Live Action Short

“Genius Loci”

Best Animated Short

“Greyhound”

Best Sound

“Hunger Ward”

Best Documentary Short

“If Anything Happens I Love You”

Best Animated Short

“Love and Monsters”

Best Visual Effects

“My Octopus Teacher”

Best Documentary Feature

“Onward”

Best Animated Feature

“Opera”

Best Animated Short

“Over the Moon”

Best Animated Feature

“Pieces of a Woman”

Best Actress

“Quo Vadis, Aida?”

Best Foreign Film

“A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon”

Best Animated Feature

“The Letter Room”

Best Live Action Short

“The Life Ahead”

Best Original Song

“The Man Who Sold His Skin”

Best Foreign Film

“The Midnight Sky”

Best Visual Effects

“The Mole Agent”

Best Documentary Feature

“The One and Only Ivan”

Best Visual Effects

“The Present”

Best Live Action Short

“The United States Vs. Billie Holiday”

Best Actress

“The White Tiger”

Best Adapted Screenplay

“Time”

Best Documentary Feature

“Two Distant Strangers”

Best Live Action Short

“White Eye”

Best Live Action Short

“Wolfwalkers”

Best Animated Feature

“Yes-People”

Best Animated Short

