2021 Annie Awards nominations: Oscar frontrunners ‘Soul’ and ‘Wolfwalkers’ lead with 10 each

Our frontrunners for Best Animated Feature at the Oscars, “Soul” and “Wolfwalkers,” lead the roster of contenders at the 48th annual Annie Awards with 10 nominations each. “Onward” earned a lucky seven nominations while “The Willoughbys” and “The Croods: A New Age” are right behind with six apiece.

All of these films except “Wolfwalkers” contend for Best Studio Animated Feature; that race is rounded out by four-time nominee “Trolls: World Tour.” “Wolfwalkers” is up for Best Independent Feature alongside “A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon,” “Calamity Jane,” “On-Gaku: Our Sound” and “Ride Your Wave.”

Six of the last 10 Annie Awards champs have lined up with the Oscars: “Rango” (2012), “Frozen” (2014), “Inside Out” (2016), “Zootopia” (2017), “Coco” (2018) and “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” (2019).

In 2020, “Klaus” was the tops with the Annies but it was “Toy Story 4” that took home the top Oscar. Back in 2011, “How to Train Your Dragon” won over the Annies while the academy embraced “Toy Story 3.” In 2013, the Annies went with “Wreck-It-Ralph” while the academy adored “Brave” and in 2015, the Annies named “How to Train Your Dragon 2” as Best Animated Feature but the Oscar winner was “Big Hero 6.”

The Annie Awards also honor achievements in television. Best Animated TV Production (General Audience) is roughly equivalent to the Emmy for Best Animated Program, and this year the Annies nominated these five shows: “Close Enough,” “Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal,” “Harley Quinn,” “The Midnight Gospel” and “Rick & Morty.”

These precursor prizes are presented by the Hollywood chapter of the International Animated Film Association. The Annie Awards will be presented on April 16. That is the day after the start of final voting for the Academy Awards.

PREDICTthe 2021 Oscar nominations through March 15

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?