2021 BAFTA Awards slugfest: How will new jury system affect nominations? [WATCH]

“I don’t think you can really use the BAFTA nominations to help your with your Oscar nomination predictions,” says Joyce Eng to Charlie Bright, Riley Chow and Luca Gilibert in a slugfest (watch the video above) over the 2021 BAFTA Film Awards in advance of their March 9 nominations announcement. Chow credits the “entirely different nomination process” that BAFTA is employing now as part of a diversity push. Nominations in the expanded acting categories and Best Director are being decided this year by separate juries of seven to 12 people, over half of which might not even be BAFTA members.

Our Gold Derby panel thinks that this new system could spell trouble for established performers like Glenn Close (“Hillbilly Elegy”), Jodie Foster (“The Mauritanian”) and Gary Oldman (“Mank”), whose reliable performances might not be a priority under the new BAFTA mandate to diversify nominations. The new system conversely might give greater consideration to overlooked work by the likes of Adarsh Gourav (“The White Tiger”), Morfydd Clark (“Saint Maud”) and Paul Raci (“Sound of Metal”).

Giliberti is “basing many of [his] predictions off of” the results of the British Independent Film Awards in light of how they seem to be the only group that has likewise considered such fringe contenders as “Calm with Horses,” “His House” and “Rocks.” Bright adds with reference to how BAFTA variably considers films in different years from the Oscars due to differing internal release dates, “I love that Alfre Woodard made the shortlist for ‘Clemency’, the best performance of last year — of two years ago, I guess.”

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?