2021 BAFTA nominations dominated by indie fare as juries reject mainstream movies

The 2021 BAFTA nominations list was dominated by indie films and home-grown fare over mainstream movies. A new jury system determined the final contenders in many of the key categories. Among those films in contention at the Oscars, “Nomadland” had the best showing, reaping seven bids including Best Picture, Best Director and Adapted Screenplay (Chloe Zhao) and Best Actress (Frances McDormand). Check out the BAFTA nominations list and the biggest BAFTA snubs for acting and movies, directors and screenplays.

Four other Oscar hopefuls — “The Father,” “Mank,” “Minari” and “Promising Young Woman”– earned six bids apiece but each was snubbed in key categories. “The Father” and “Promising Young Woman” are in the five film Best Picture lineup as are five-time nominee “The Mauritanian” and three-time contender “The Trial of the Chicago 7.”

We were predicting Carey Mulligan would win Best Actress for “Promising Young Woman” but the jury left her off the list of six nominees. And the film’s helmer, Emerald Fennell, was similarly snubbed despite that jury including four women on the roster of six contenders.

BAFTA favorite Olivia Colman was snubbed for her supporting turn in “The Father.” Likewise for “Mank” leading man Gary Oldman. And “Minari” did not even make the longlist of 15 films in the running for Best Picture.

The 2021 BAFTA nominations were announced Tuesday (March 9), 36 hours before Oscar nominations voting ends. The 64th annual BAFTA Awards take place in London on on April 11. That is four days before final voting for the Oscars opens. The 93rd Academy Awards take place on Sunday, April 25.

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?