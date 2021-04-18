2021 Cinema Audio Society Awards: ‘Sound of Metal’ beats Best Sound Oscar rival ‘Greyhound’

The Cinema Audio Society Awards gave a boost to the Oscar hopes of “Sound of Metal” on Saturday. This film about a rock musician going deaf took top honors at these precursor prizes over three of its Oscar rivals for Best Sound Mixing — “Greyhound,” “Mank” and “News of the World” — as well as “The Trial of the Chicago 7.” The fifth Oscar nominee, “Soul,” won the animation prize from the CAS while “The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart” took the documentary trophy

The upcoming Oscars mark the introduction of the Best Sound category, which combines Best Sound Editing and Best Sound Mixing. The CAS honors the latter while the Motion Picture Sound Editors salute achievements in the former. On April 16, the MPSE awarded its top prize to “Greyhound.”

Historically, about two-thirds of the CAS nominees went on to contend for Best Sound Mixing at the Academy Awards. In 2020, “Ford v Ferrari” took top honors at these precursor prizes over two of its Oscar rivals for Best Sound Mixing — “Joker” and “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” — as well as “Rocketman” and “The Irishman.” The sound branch of the academy snubbed those latter two films in favor of “1917” and “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.” “Ford v Ferrari” won at the Oscars as well; historically, about half of the CSA champs went on to claim victory at the Academy Awards.

The 57th annual Cinema Audio Society Awards were doled out in a virtual ceremony on April 16. The lifetime achievement honor will be given to William B. Kaplan while George Clooney will be feted with the filmmaker award.

