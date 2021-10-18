Luke Bryan hosting the 2021 CMA Awards: ‘I knew it was something I couldn’t turn down’

Luke Bryan is hosting the 2021 Country Music Association Awards. The CMAs ceremony is scheduled for Wednesday, November 10, and it will air live on ABC. Not only is this Bryan’s first time hosting the show, it’s the first time anyone is hosting solo since Vince Gill did the honors for 10 years in a row from 1994 to 2003.

Bryan said in a statement, “The CMA Awards is one of the biggest nights of the year for country music. Being asked to host the CMA Awards was definitely something I put a lot of thought into before answering. The pressure that comes along with that can be overwhelming, but knowing I get to help honor and celebrate so many of my friends, I knew it was something I couldn’t turn down. I mean, growing up in Georgia, I remember watching Vince Gill, Reba, Brooks and Dunn, Kenny Rogers, Barbara Mandrell, to name a few. They were so good. And then becoming a part of this amazing country music family and sitting on the front row while Brad Paisley, Carrie Underwood and Darius Rucker took the reins, all of these artists are heroes and friends, and I am honored to have my name included in this group. I’m looking forward to making it fun and memorable and using this platform to continue to make country music shine.”

But Bryan isn’t a stranger to the CMAs stage. He has performed at the event (most recently in 2018), and he claimed Entertainer of the Year in 2014 and 2015; perhaps surprisingly, those are the only two CMA victories he has to date. This year he received one nomination: Musical Event of the Year for “Buy Dirt,” his collaboration with Jordan Davis. Are you excited to see him take the reins of this 55th annual event?

