2021 Creative Arts Emmy predictions: Our odds say RuPaul, Bo Burhnam and ‘SNL’ will be among the big winners

The Primetime Emmys ceremony will broadcast on Sunday night, September 19, but the vast majority of awards will already have been presented by then. The Creative Arts Emmys go out over the course of three ceremonies on September 11 and 12, honoring the best in nonfiction, variety, animation, guest acting, behind-the-scenes crafts and much more. More than a thousand Gold Derby users have been predicting the winners in 27 of those categories. Scroll down for their complete predictions by category listed in order of our racetrack odds. Our projected winners are highlighted in gold.

First and foremost, our users are betting on a good weekend for “Saturday Night Live.” It’s already the most awarded series in Emmy history, and just among the categories we’re predicting it’s anticipated to win four times: Best Variety Sketch Series, Best Variety Series Directing, Best Comedy Guest Actress (Maya Rudolph) and Best Comedy Guest Actor (Dave Chappelle). But it may win even more than that since there are a number of craft races that aren’t in our predictions center.

RuPaul Charles (“RuPaul’s Drag Race”) is predicted to extend his winning streak for Best Reality Host: he has already won a record five times, so it would be no surprise for him to win a sixth. But that’s not the only hardware he’s likely to come away with. He’s also favored to win Best Unstructured Reality Program for the first time for the spinoff series “RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked.” We’ll have to wait until the September 19 prime time ceremony, though, to find out if he wins Best Competition Program again.

Among other winners we’re betting on, Bo Burnham will take writing and directing honors for his Netflix special “Inside”; he has six individual nominations this year, including Best Variety Special (Pre-Recorded) which will be announced on September 19. Amazon’s “Sylvie’s Love” will take Best TV Movie. “Big Mouth” is tipped to win Best Animated Program for the first time. And drama guest acting honors will go to Charles Dance (“The Crown”) and Mckenna Grace (“The Handmaid’s Tale”). See who else we’re betting on below, and make sure to make or update your predictions here before this weekend’s events.

BEST TV MOVIE

“Sylvie’s Love” — 16/5

“Uncle Frank” — 4/1

“Oslo” — 4/1

“Christmas on the Square” — 9/2

“Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia” — 9/2

BEST DRAMA GUEST ACTRESS

Mckenna Grace, “The Handmaid’s Tale” — 18/5

Alexis Bledel, “The Handmaid’s Tale” — 18/5

Claire Foy, “The Crown” — 4/1

Sophie Okonedo, “Ratched” — 9/2

Phylicia Rashad, “This is Us” — 9/2

BEST DRAMA GUEST ACTOR

Charles Dance, “The Crown” — 17/5

Timothy Olyphant, “The Mandalorian” — 39/10

Courtney B. Vance, “Lovecraft Country” — 39/10

Carl Weathers, “The Mandalorian” — 9/2

Don Cheadle, “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” — 9/2

BEST COMEDY GUEST ACTRESS

Maya Rudolph, “Saturday Night Live” — 17/5

Jane Adams, “Hacks” — 4/1

Kristen Wiig, “Saturday Night Live” — 9/2

Issa Rae, “A Black Lady Sketch Show” — 11/2

Yvette Nicole Brown, “A Black Lady Sketch Show” — 13/2

Bernadeette Peters. “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” — 7/1

BEST COMEDY GUEST ACTOR

Dave Chappelle, “Saturday Night Live” — 82/25

Morgan Freeman, “The Kominsky Method” — 39/10

Dan Levy, “Saturday Night Live” — 4/1

Daniel Kaluuya, “Saturday Night Live” — 9/2

Alec Baldwin, “Saturday Night Live” — 9/2

BEST REALITY HOST

RuPaul Charles, “RuPaul’s Drag Race” — 16/5

Nicole Byer, “Nailed It” — 39/10

Antoni Porowski, Tan France, Karamo Brown, Bobby Berk, Jonathan Van Ness, “Queer Eye” — 9/2

Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, Kevin O’Leary, “Shark Tank” — 9/2

Padma Lakshmi, Tom Colicchio, Gail Simmons, “Top Chef” — 9/2

BEST VARIETY SKETCH SERIES

“Saturday Night Live” — 7/10

“A Black Lady Sketch Show” — 29/20

BEST VARIETY SPECIAL (LIVE)

“Celebrating America: An Inaugration Night Special” — 82/25

“Stephen Colbert’s Election Night 2020” — 39/10

“Super Bowl LV Halftime Show” — 4/1

“The Oscars” — 9/2

“63rd Annual Grammy Awards” — 9/2

BEST VARIETY SERIES DIRECTING

“Saturday Night Live” — 16/5

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” — 19/5

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” — 9/2

“Late Night with Seth Meyers” — 9/2

“Real Time with Bill Maher” — 9/2

BEST VARIETY SPECIAL DIRECTING

“Bo Burnham: Inside” — 16/5

“American Utopia” — 19/5

“Dave Chappelle 8:46” — 9/2

“A West Wing Special To Benefit When We All Vote” — 9/2

“Friends: The Reunion” — 9/2

BEST VARIETY SPECIAL WRITING

“Bo Burnham: Inside” — 16/5

“Dave Chappelle 8:46” — 19/5

“Stephen Colbert’s Election Night 2020” — 9/2

“John Lewis: Celebrating a Hero” — 9/2

“Jordan Klepper Fingers the Pulse: Into the MAGAverse” — 9/2

BEST ANIMATED PROGRAM

“Big Mouth” — 17/5

“Bob’s Burgers” — 19/5

“South Park: The Pandemic Special” — 9/2

“The Simpsons” — 9/2

“Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal” — 9/2

BEST SHORT FORM ANIMATED PROGRAM

“Love, Death and Robots” — 47/20

“Robot Chicken” — 59/20

“Once Upon a Snowman” — 10/3

“Maggie Simpson In: The Force Awakens from Its Nap” — 71/20

BEST CHARACTER VOICE-OVER PERFORMANCE

Julie Andrews, “Bridgerton” — 5/1

Maya Rudolph, “Big Mouth” — 11/2

Stacey Abrams, “Black-ish: Election Special” — 6/1

Tituss Burgess, “Central Park” — 13/2

Stanley Tucci, “Central Park” — 13/2

Seth MacFarlane, “Family Guy” — 13/2

Jessica Walter, “Archer” — 13/2

BEST NARRATOR

David Attenborough, “A Perfect Planet” — 10/3

Anthony Hopkins, “Mythic Quest” — 19/5

Sigourney Weaver, “Secrets of the Whales” — 4/1

David Attenborough, “The Year Earth Changed” — 9/2

Sterling K. Brown, “Lincoln: Divided We Stand” — 9/2

BEST STRUCTURED REALITY PROGRAM

“Queer Eye” — 31/10

“Shark Tank” — 39/10

“Antiques Roadshow” — 9/2

“Property Brothers: Forever Home” — 9/2

“Running Wild with Bear Grylls” — 9/2

BEST UNSTRUCTURED REALITY PROGRAM

“RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked” — 16/5

“Becoming” — 19/5

“Indian Matchmaking” — 9/2

“Selling Sunset” — 9/2

“Below Deck” — 9/2

BEST DOCUMENTARY SERIES

“Allen v. Farrow” — 16/5

“Secrets of the Whales” — 4/1

“Pretend It’s a City” — 4/1

“City So Real” — 9/2

“American Masters” — 9/2

BEST DOCUMENTARY SPECIAL

“Framing Britney Spears” — 10/3

“Boys State” — 19/5

“The Social Dilemma” — 4/1

“The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart” — 9/2

“Tina” — 9/2

EXCEPTIONAL MERIT IN DOCUMENTARY FILMMAKING

“Welcome to Chechnya” — 3/2

“Dick Johnson is Dead” — 39/20

“76 Days” — 57/20

BEST HOSTED NONFICTION SERIES OR SPECIAL

“Oprah with Meghan and Harry” — 71/20

“My Next Guest Needs No Introduction” — 18/5

“United Shades of America” — 4/1

“Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy” — 4/1

“Vice” — 5/1

BEST MAIN TITLE DESIGN

“WandaVision” — 17/5

“The Queen’s Gambit” — 4/1

“Lovecraft Country” — 5/1

“Raised By Wolves” — 6/1

“The Good Lord Bird” — 13/2

“Between the World and Me” — 7/1

BEST MAIN TITLE THEME MUSIC

“WandaVision” — 16/5

“The Flight Attendant” — 4/1

“Bridgerton” — 4/1

“Ted Lasso” — 9/2

“Allen v. Farrow” — 9/2

BEST MUSIC COMPOSITION FOR A SERIES

“The Mandalorian” — 71/20

“The Crown” — 39/10

“Bridgerton” — 5/1

“The Handmaid’s Tale” — 11/2

“Lovecraft Country” — 13/2

“This is Us” — 7/1

BEST MUSIC COMPOSITION FOR MOVIE/LIMITED/SPECIAL

“The Queen’s Gambit” — 10/3

“WandaVision” — 37/10

“The Underground Railroad” — 4/1

“Fargo” — 9/2

“Oslo” — 9/2

BEST MUSIC AND LYRICS

“WandaVision” for “Agatha All Along” — 7/2

“Bo Burnham: Inside” for “Comedy” — 39/10

“Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” for “Crimson Love” — 5/1

“The Queen’s Gambit” for “I Can’t Remember Love” — 6/1

“The Boys” for “Never Truly Vanish” — 13/2

“Soundtrack of Our Lives” for “The End Titles” — 7/1

BEST MUSIC SUPERVISION

“I May Destroy You” — 5/1

“The Queen’s Gambit” — 11/2

“WandaVision” — 6/1

“Bridgerton” — 6/1

“The Crown” — 13/2

“Lovecraft Country” — 13/2

“Halston” — 7/1

