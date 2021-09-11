2021 Creative Arts Emmy winners: Full list of winners in all 93 categories [UPDATING LIVE]

The 73rd Primetime Emmys take place on September 19 and air live coast-to-coast on CBS. But the majority of trophies for TV’s highest honor will be handed out at the three Creative Arts Emmy ceremonies that take place in the weekend prior. On Saturday, September 11, and Sunday, September 12, the television academy handed out its Creative Arts Emmy Awards, honoring the best behind-the-scenes artists as well as achievements in animation, documentaries, reality TV, variety, and short form programming.

Saturday’s single ceremony is devoted to crafts while Sunday has back-to-back events with the afternoon focused on reality and documentaries and the evening on acting, music and variety.

Scroll down for the complete 2021 Creative Arts Emmy winners list. Winners are noted with an X and in gold.

GUEST ACTING

BEST COMEDY GUEST ACTRESS

Yvette Nicole Brown, “A Black Lady Sketch Show”

Issa Rae, “A Black Lady Sketch Show”

Jane Adams, “Hacks”

Maya Rudolph, “Saturday Night Live”

Kristen Wiig, “Saturday Night Live”

Bernadette Peters, “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist”

BEST COMEDY GUEST ACTOR

Morgan Freeman, “The Kominsky Method”

Alec Baldwin, “Saturday Night Live”

Dave Chappelle, “Saturday Night Live”

Daniel Kaluuya, “Saturday Night Live”

Dan Levy, “Saturday Night Live”

BEST DRAMA GUEST ACTRESS

Claire Foy, “The Crown”

Alexis Bledel, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Mckenna Grace, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Sophie Okonedo, “Ratched”

Phylicia Rashad, “This Is Us”

BEST DRAMA GUEST ACTOR

Charles Dance, “The Crown”

Don Cheadle, “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”

Courtney B. Vance, “Lovecraft Country”

Timothy Olyphant, “The Mandalorian”

Carl Weathers, “The Mandalorian”

ANIMATION

BEST ANIMATED PROGRAM

“Big Mouth” — “The New Me”

“Bob’s Burgers” — “Worms of In-Rear-ment”

“Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal” — “Plague of Madness”

“The Simpsons” — “The Dad-Feelings Limited”

“South Park: The Pandemic Special”

BEST SHORT FORM ANIMATED PROGRAM

“Love, Death & Robots” — “Ice”

“Maggie Simpson In: The Force Awakens from Its Nap”

“Once Upon a Snowman”

“Robot Chicken” — “Endgame”

BEST INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN ANIMATION

X — “Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal” — “Plague of Madness” — David Krentz, Storyboard Artist

X — “Love, Death & Robots” — “All Through the House” — Dan Gill, Stop Motion Animator

X — “Love, Death & Robots” — “Automated Customer Service” — Laurent Nicolas, Character Designer

X — “Love, Death & Robots” — “Ice” — Patricio Betteo, Background Artist

X — “Love, Death & Robots” — “Ice” — Robert Valley, Production Designer

X — “The Simpsons” — “Wad Goals” — Nik Ranieri, Lead Character Layout Artist

DOCUMENTARY/NONFICTION PROGRAMS

BEST DOCUMENTARY/NONFICTION SPECIAL

“The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart”

“Boys State”

“Framing Britney Spears”

“The Social Dilemma”

“Tina”

BEST DOCUMENTARY/NONFICTION SERIES

“Allen v. Farrow”

“American Masters”

“City So Real”

“Pretend It’s a City”

“Secrets of the Whales”

BEST HOSTED NONFICTION SERIES OR SPECIAL

“My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman”

“Oprah with Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special”

“Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy”

“United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell”

“Vice”

EXCEPTIONAL MERIT IN DOCUMENTARY FILMMAKING

“Dick Johnson Is Dead”

“76 Days”

“Welcome to Chechnya”

REALITY PROGRAMS

BEST STRUCTURED REALITY PROGRAM

“Antiques Roadshow”

“Property Brothers: Forever Home”

“Queer Eye”

“Running Wild with Bear Grylls”

“Shark Tank”

BEST UNSTRUCTURED REALITY PROGRAM

“Becoming”

“Below Deck”

“Indian Matchmaking”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked”

“Selling Sunset”

BEST REALITY HOST

Nicole Byer — “Nailed It!”

Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, and Jonathan Van Ness — “Queer Eye”

RuPaul Charles — “RuPaul’s Drag Race”

Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, and Kevin O’Leary — “Shark Tank”

Tom Colicchio, Padma Lakshmi, and Gail Simmons — “Top Chef”

VARIETY PROGRAMS

BEST VARIETY SPECIAL (LIVE)

“Celebrating America – An Inauguration Night Special”

“The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards”

“The Oscars”

“The Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show Starring The Weeknd”

“Stephen Colbert’s Election Night 2020: Democracy’s Last Stand Building Back America Great Again Better 2020”

BEST VARIETY SPECIAL (PRE-RECORDED)

“Bo Burnham: Inside”

“David Byrne’s American Utopia”

“8:46 – Dave Chappelle”

“Friends: The Reunion”

“Hamilton”

“A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote”

OTHER PROGRAMS

BEST COMMERCIAL

“Airpods Pro – Jump” (Apple Airpods)

“Alexa’s Body” (Amazon Alexa)

“Better | Mamba Forever” (Nike)

“It Already Does That” (Apple Watch Series 6)

“You Can’t Stop Us” (Nike)

“You Love Me” (Beats by Dre)

CASTING

BEST COMEDY CASTING

“The Flight Attendant”

“Hacks”

“The Kominsky Method”

“PEN15”

“Ted Lasso”

BEST DRAMA CASTING

“Bridgerton”

“The Crown”

“The Handmaid’s Tale”

“Lovecraft Country”

“The Mandalorian”

BEST LIMITED/MOVIE CASTING

“I May Destroy You”

“Mare of Easttown”

“The Queen’s Gambit”

“The Underground Railroad”

“WandaVision”

BEST CASTING (REALITY)

“Queer Eye”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”

“Shark Tank”

“Top Chef”

“The Voice”

CHOREOGRAPHY

BEST CHOREOGRAPHY (SCRIPTED PROGRAM)

Debbie Allen, “Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square”

Dondraico Johnson, “Genius: Aretha”

Brooke Lipton, “Lucifer”

Mandy Moore, “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist”

Mandy Moore and Luther Brown, “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist”

BEST CHOREOGRAPHY (VARIETY/REALITY)

Sergio Trujillo, “Christmas in Rockefeller Center”

Artem Chigvintsev, “Dancing with the Stars”

Derek Hough, “Dancing with the Stars”

Derek Hough, “The Disney Holiday Singalong”

Parris Goebel, “Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2”

Marie Haince Lebel, “World of Dance”

CINEMATOGRAPHY

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY (MULTI-CAMERA)

“Call Me Kat” — “Plus One”

“The Conners” — “A Stomach Ache, a Heartbreak and a Grave Mistake”

X – “Country Comfort” — “Crazy”

“Last Man Standing” — “Time Flies”

“The Upshaws” — “Big Plans”

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY (SINGLE-CAMERA, HALF-HOUR)

“Grown-ish” — “Know Yourself”

“Hacks” — “Primm”

“Made for Love” — “User One”

“The Mandalorian” — “Chapter 15: The Believer”

“Servant” — “2:00”

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY (SINGLE-CAMERA, ONE HOUR)

“Bridgerton” — “Art of the Swoon”

X – “The Crown” — “Fairytale”

“Euphoria” — “Trouble Don’t Last Always”

“Lovecraft Country” — “Sundown”

“The Mandalorian” — “Chapter 13: The Jedi”

“Perry Mason” — “Chapter 2”

“The Umbrella Academy — “Right Back Where We Started”

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY (LIMITED/MOVIE)

“Fargo” — “East/West”

“Mare of Easttown” — “Illusions”

X – “The Queen’s Gambit” — “End Game”

“Small Axe” — “Mangrove”

“The Underground Railroad” — “Chapter 9: Indiana Winter”

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY (NONFICTION)

“City So Real” — “Blood Sport”

“David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet”

“Dick Johnson Is Dead”

“Rebuilding Paradise”

“Secrets of the Whales” — “Ocean Giants”

“The Social Dilemma”

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY (REALITY)

“The Amazing Race” — “Give Me a Beard Bump”

“Deadliest Catch”

“Life Below Zero”

“Queer Eye” – “Groomer Has It”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”

COSTUMES

BEST COSTUMES (PERIOD)

“Bridgerton” — “Diamond of the First Water”

“The Crown” — “Terra Nullius”

“Halston” — “Versailles”

X – “The Queen’s Gambit” — “End Game”

“Ratched” — “Pilot”

BEST COSTUMES (FANTASY/SCI-FI)

“The Handmaid’s Tale” — “Nightshade”

“Lovecraft Country” — “I Am.”

“The Mandalorian” — “Chapter 13: The Jedi”

“The Umbrella Academy” — “The Frankel Footage”

“WandaVision” — “Filmed Before a Live Studio Audience”

BEST COSTUMES (CONTEMPORARY)

“Black-ish” — “Our Wedding Dre”

“Euphoria” — “F**k Anyone Who’s Not a Sea Blob”

“Hacks” — “There Is No Line”

“I May Destroy You” — “Social Media Is a Great Way to Connect”

“Mare of Easttown” — “Miss Lady Hawk Herself”

“The Politician” — “New York State of Mind”

“Pose” — “Series Finale”

BEST COSTUMES (VARIETY/NONFICTION/REALITY)

“Black Is King”

“The Masked Singer” — “Super 8 – The Plot Chickens! Part 2”

“Sherman’s Showcase Black History Month Spectacular”

DIRECTING

BEST DIRECTING (VARIETY SERIES)

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” — “Trump & Election Results / F*ck 2020”

“Late Night with Seth Meyers” — “Episode 1085a”

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” — “Live Show Following Capitol Insurrection”

“Real Time with Bill Maher” — “Episode 1835”

“Saturday Night Live” — “Host: Dave Chappelle”

BEST DIRECTING (VARIETY SPECIAL)

“Bo Burnham: Inside”

“David Byrne’s American Utopia”

“8:46 – Dave Chappelle”

“Friends: The Reunion”

“A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote”

BEST DIRECTING (DOCUMENTARY/NONFICTION)

“Allen v. Farrow” — “Episode 3”

“The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart”

“Boys State”

“Dick Johnson Is Dead”

“The Social Dilemma”

“Tina”

BEST DIRECTING (REALITY)

“The Amazing Race” — “Give Me a Beard Bump”

“Queer Eye” — “Preaching Out Loud”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” — “Gettin’ Lucky”

“Top Chef” — “Pan African Portland”

“The Voice” — “The Blind Auditions Premiere”

HAIRSTYLING

BEST HAIRSTYLING (PERIOD AND/OR CHARACTER)

X – “Bridgerton” — “Art of the Swoon”

“The Crown” — “War”

“The Mandalorian” — “Chapter 16: The Rescue”

“Ratched” — “The Dance”

“WandaVision” — “Don’t Touch That Dial”

BEST HAIRSTYLING (CONTEMPORARY)

“Black-ish” — “Our Wedding Dre”

“The Handmaid’s Tale” — “Vows”

“Mare of Easttown” — “Sore Must Be the Storm”

“The Politician” — “What’s in the Box?”

X – “Pose” — “Series Finale”

BEST HAIRSTYLING (CONTEMPORARY, VARIETY/NONFICTION/REALITY)

“Dancing with the Stars” — “Finale”

“Legendary” — “Pop Tart”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” — “The Pork Chop”

X – “Saturday Night Live” — “Host: Maya Rudolph”

“The Voice” — “Live Top 17 Performances”

INTERACTIVE

BEST INTERACTIVE PROGRAM

“Create Together with Joseph Gordon-Levitt”

“Inside COVID19”

X – “Space Explorers: The ISS Experience”

“Welcome to the Blumhouse Live”

BEST INNOVATION IN INTERACTIVE PROGRAMMING

X — “For All Mankind: Time Capsule”

LIGHTING

BEST LIGHTING DESIGN/DIRECTION (VARIETY SERIES)

“America’s Got Talent” — “The Finals”

“Dancing with the Stars” — “Finale”

“The Masked Singer” — “The Spicy 6 – The Competition Heats Up!”

“Saturday Night Live” — “Host: Adele”

“The Voice” — “Live Top 17 Performances”

BEST LIGHTING DESIGN/DIRECTION (VARIETY SPECIAL)

“David Byrne’s American Utopia”

“Friends: The Reunion”

“The 63rd Grammy Awards”

“The Oscars”

“The Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show Starring The Weeknd”

MAIN TITLE DESIGN

BEST MAIN TITLE DESIGN

“Between the World and Me”

X – “The Good Lord Bird”

“Lovecraft Country”

“The Queen’s Gambit”

“Raised by Wolves”

“WandaVision”

MAKEUP

BEST MAKEUP (PERIOD AND/OR CHARACTER, NON-PROSTHETIC)

“Halston” — “Versailles”

X – “The Queen’s Gambit” — “Adjournment”

“Ratched” — “Pilot”

“Star Trek: Discovery” — “Terra Firma, Part 2”

“WandaVision” — “Filmed Before a Live Studio Audience”

BEST MAKEUP (CONTEMPORARY, NON-PROSTHETIC)

“Euphoria” — “F**k Anyone Who’s Not a Sea Blob”

“The Handmaid’s Tale” — “Pigs”

“Mare of Easttown” — “Sore Must Be the Storm”

“The Politician” — “What’s in the Box?”

X – “Pose” — “Series Finale”

BEST MAKEUP (CONTEMPORARY, VARIETY/NONFICTION/REALITY, NON-PROSTHETIC)

“Dancing with the Stars” — “Top 11”

“Legendary” — “Pop Tart”

“Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” — “The Pork Chop”

X – “Saturday Night Live” — “Host: Elon Musk”

BEST PROSTHETIC MAKEUP

“Lovecraft Country” — “Sundown”

X – “The Mandalorian” — “Chapter 13: The Jedi”

“Pose” — “On the Run”

“Star Trek: Discovery” — “The Hope Is You, Part 1”

“This Is Us” — “There”

MOTION DESIGN

BEST MOTION DESIGN

X — “Calls”

MUSIC

BEST MUSIC COMPOSITION (SERIES)

“Bridgerton” — “Diamond of the First Water”

“The Crown” — “The Balmoral Test”

“The Handmaid’s Tale” — “The Crossing”

“Lovecraft Country” — “Rewind 1921”

“This Is Us” — “Birth Mother”

BEST MUSIC COMPOSITION (LIMITED/MOVIE/SPECIAL)

“Fargo” — “East/West”

“Oslo”

“The Queen’s Gambit” — “End Game”

“The Underground Railroad” — “Chapter 2: South Carolina”

“WandaVision” — “Previously On”

BEST MUSIC COMPOSITION (DOCUMENTARY)

“Allen v. Farrow” — “Episode 4”

“American Masters” — “Amy Tan: Unintended Memoir”

“David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet”

“The Social Dilemma”

“Tulsa Burning: The 1921 Race Massacre”

BEST MUSIC DIRECTION

“Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry”

“Bo Burnham: Inside”

“Celebrating America – An Inauguration Night Special”

“David Byrne’s American Utopia”

“Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” — “Zoey’s Extraordinary Goodbye”

BEST MUSIC SUPERVISION

“Bridgerton” — “Diamond of the First Water”

“The Crown” — “Fairytale”

“Halston” — “The Party’s Over”

“I May Destroy You” — “Ego Death”

“Lovecraft Country” — “Strange Case”

“The Queen’s Gambit” — “Adjournment”

“WandaVision” — “Don’t Touch That Dial”

BEST MUSIC AND LYRICS

“Bo Burnham: Inside” — “Comedy”

“The Boys” — “Never Truly Vanish”

“The Queen’s Gambit” — “I Can’t Remember Love”

“Soundtrack of Our Lives” — “The End Titles”

“WandaVision” — “Agatha All Along”

“Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” — “Crimson Love”

BEST MAIN TITLE THEME MUSIC

“Allen v. Farrow”

“Bridgerton”

“The Flight Attendant”

“Ted Lasso”

“WandaVision”

PICTURE EDITING

BEST PICTURE EDITING (SINGLE-CAMERA DRAMA)

“The Crown” — “Avalanche”

“The Crown” — “Fairytale”

“The Handmaid’s Tale” — “The Crossing”

“The Mandalorian” — “Chapter 11: The Heiress”

“The Mandalorian” — “Chapter 13: The Jedi”

BEST PICTURE EDITING (SINGLE-CAMERA COMEDY)

“The Flight Attendant” — “In Case of Emergency”

“Hacks” — “Primm”

“Hacks” — “There Is No Line”

“Hacks” — “Tunnel of Love”

“Ted Lasso” — “The Hope That Kills You”

“Ted Lasso” — “Make Rebecca Great Again”

BEST PICTURE EDITING (MULTI-CAMERA COMEDY)

“The Conners” — “Jeopardé, Sobrieté and Infidelité”

“Man with a Plan” — “Driving Miss Katie”

“Mom” — “Scooby-Doo Checks and Salisbury Steak”

BEST PICTURE EDITING (SINGLE-CAMERA LIMITED/MOVIE)

“Mare of Easttown” — “Fathers”

“Mare of Easttown” — “Miss Lady Hawk Herself”

“The Queen’s Gambit” — “Exchanges”

“WandaVision” — “On a Very Special Episode…”

“WandaVision” — “The Series Finale”

BEST PICTURE EDITING (VARIETY)

“A Black Lady Sketch Show” — “Sister, May I Call You Oshun?”

“Bo Burnham: Inside”

“Hamilton”

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” — “Trump & Election Results / F*ck 2020”

“Saturday Night Live” — “Murder Show”

“Saturday Night Live” — “Stu”

BEST PICTURE EDITING (NONFICTION)

“Allen v. Farrow” — “Episode 1”

“The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart”

“Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry”

“David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet”

“Framing Britney Spears”

“Q Into the Storm”

“The Social Dilemma”

BEST PICTURE EDITING (STRUCTURED REALITY/COMPETITION)

“The Amazing Race”

“Queer Eye” — “Preaching Out Loud”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” — “Condragulations”

“Top Chef” — “Restaurant Wars”

“The Voice”

BEST PICTURE EDITING (UNSTRUCTURED REALITY)

“Below Deck” — “Steamy Vibes”

“Deadliest Catch”

“Life Below Zero” — “The Other Side”

“Naked and Afraid” — “Sand Trapped”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked” — “The Big Ball”

PRODUCTION DESIGN

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN (NARRATIVE CONTEMPORARY, ONE HOUR OR MORE)

“The Flight Attendant” — “After Dark”

“The Handmaid’s Tale” — “Chicago”

X – “Mare of Easttown”

“The Undoing”

“Yellowstone” — “Going Back to Cali”

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN (NARRATIVE PERIOD/FANTASY, ONE HOUR OR MORE)

“Bridgerton” — “After the Rain”

“The Crown” — “War”

“Halston”

“The Mandalorian” — “Chapter 13: The Jedi”

“Perry Mason” — “Chapter 3”

X – “The Queen’s Gambit”

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN (NARRATIVE, HALF-HOUR OR LESS)

“Emily in Paris” — “Emily in Paris”

“Hacks” — “Primm”

“Ted Lasso” — “For the Children”

“United States of Al” — “Pilot”

X – “WandaVision”

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN (VARIETY/REALITY SERIES)

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” — “Trump & Election Results / F*ck 2020”

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” — “Dr. John Lapook / Maroon 5”

“The Masked Singer” — “The Season Premiere – The Masks Return”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” — “Bossy Rossy Ruboot”, “Condragulations”

X – “Saturday Night Live” — “Host: Kristen Wiig”

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN (VARIETY SPECIAL)

“Friends: The Reunion”

“The 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards”

“The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards”

X – “The Oscars”

“Stephen Colbert’s Election Night 2020: Democracy’s Last Stand Building Back America Great Again Better 2020”

SHORT FORM

BEST SHORT FORM COMEDY/DRAMA/VARIETY SERIES

“Carpool Karaoke: The Series”

“Late Night with Seth Meyers: CORRECTIONS”

“The Randy Rainbow Show”

“Reno 911!”

“Stephen Colbert Presents Tooning Out the News”

BEST SHORT FORM ACTOR

Brendan Scannell, “Bonding”

Kevin Hart, “Die Hart”

John Travolta, “Die Hart”

John Lutz, “Mapleworth Murders”

J.B. Smoove, “Mapleworth Murders”

BEST SHORT FORM ACTRESS

Nathalie Emmanuel, “Die Hart”

Keke Palmer, “Keke Palmer’s Turnt Up with the Taylors”

Paula Pell, “Mapleworth Murders”

Kerri Kinney-Silver, “Reno 911!”

BEST SHORT FORM NONFICTION/REALITY

“Full Frontal with Samantha Bee Presents: Pandemic Video Diaries: Vaxxed and Waxxed”

“Inside Pixar”

“Pose: Identity, Family, Community”

“Top Chef: Last Chance Kitchen”

“Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man”

SOUND

BEST SOUND EDITING (HALF-HOUR/ANIMATION)

“Cobra Kai” — “December 19”

“Love, Death & Robots” — “Snow in the Desert”

“Mythic Quest” — “Everlight”

“Star Trek: Lower Decks” — “No Small Parts”

“Ted Lasso” — “The Hope That Kills You”

BEST SOUND EDITING (ONE HOUR SERIES)

“The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” — “One World, One People”

“Lovecraft Country” — “Sundown”

“The Mandalorian” — “Chapter 13: The Jedi”

“Star Trek: Discovery” — “The Hope Is You, Part 1”

“The Umbrella Academy” — “The End of Something”

BEST SOUND EDITING (LIMITED/MOVIE/SPECIAL)

“Fargo” — “East/West”

“The Haunting of Bly Manor” — “The Two Faces, Part Two”

“The Queen’s Gambit” — “End Game”

“The Underground Railroad” — “Chapter 9: Indiana Winter”

“WandaVision” — “The Series Finale”

BEST SOUND EDITING (NONFICTION)

“Allen v. Farrow” — “Episode 2”

“The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart”

“Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry”

“David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet”

“The Social Dilemma”

“Tulsa Burning: The 1921 Race Massacre”

SOUND MIXING

BEST SOUND MIXING (HALF-HOUR/ANIMATION)

“B Positive” — “High Risk Factor”

“Cobra Kai” — “December 19”

“Hacks” — “Falling”

“The Kominsky Method” — “Chapter 21. Near, Far, Wherever You Are”

“Ted Lasso” — “The Hope That Kills You”

BEST SOUND MIXING (ONE HOUR SERIES)

“The Boys” — “What I Know”

“The Crown” — “Fairytale”

“The Handmaid’s Tale” — “Chicago”

“Lovecraft Country” — “Sundown”

“The Mandalorian” — “Chapter 13: The Jedi”

BEST SOUND MIXING (LIMITED/MOVIE)

“Genius: Aretha” — “Respect”

“Mare of Easttown” — “Sore Must Be the Storm”

“The Queen’s Gambit” — “End Game”

“The Underground Railroad” — “Chapter 1: Georgia”

“WandaVision” — “The Series Finale”

BEST SOUND MIXING (VARIETY)

“Bruce Springsteen’s Letter to You”

“David Byrne’s American Utopia”

“Hamilton”

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” — “Trump & Election Results / F*ck 2020”

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” — “Live Show Following Capitol Insurrection”

BEST SOUND MIXING (NONFICTION)

“The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart”

“Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry”

“David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet”

“Life Below Zero” — “The Other Side”

“Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy”

“Tina”

STUNT COORDINATION

BEST STUNT COORDINATION

“Doom Patrol”

“The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”

“The Mandalorian”

“S.W.A.T.”

“Warrior”

BEST STUNT PERFORMANCE

“Cobra Kai” — “December 19”

“The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” — “Truth”

“Gangs of London” — “Episode 2”

“Lovecraft Country” — “I Am.”

“The Mandalorian” — “Chapter 16: The Rescue”

TECHNICAL DIRECTION

BEST TECHNICAL DIRECTION/CAMERAWORK/VIDEO CONTROL (SERIES)

“America’s Got Talent” — “Episode 1523”

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” — “Sacha Baron Cohen / Wesley Snipes / Charlotte Lawrence”

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” — “Trump & Election Results / F*ck 2020”

“Saturday Night Live” — “Host: Dan Levy”

“The Voice” — “Live Finale, Part 2”

BEST TECHNICAL DIRECTION/CAMERAWORK/VIDEO CONTROL (SPECIAL)

“David Byrne’s American Utopia”

“The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards”

“Hamilton”

“The Oscars”

“The Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show Starring The Weeknd”

VISUAL EFFECTS

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS (SEASON/MOVIE)

“The Boys”

“The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”

“Lovecraft Country”

“The Mandalorian”

“WandaVision”

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS (EPISODE)

“The Crown” — “Gold Stick”

“The Nevers” — “Ignition”

“Star Trek: Discovery” — “Su’kal”

“The Umbrella Academy” — “743”

“Vikings” — “The Signal”

VOICE-OVER

BEST NARRATOR

Sterling K. Brown, “Lincoln: Divided We Stand”

Anthony Hopkins, “Mythic Quest”

David Attenborough, “A Perfect Planet”

Sigourney Weaver, “Secrets of the Whales”

David Attenborough, “The Year Earth Changed”

BEST CHARACTER VOICE-OVER PERFORMANCE

Jessica Walter, “Archer”

Maya Rudolph, “Big Mouth”

Stacey Abrams, “Black-ish: Election Special, Part 2”

Julie Andrews, “Bridgerton”

Tituss Burgess, “Central Park”

Stanley Tucci, “Central Park”

Seth MacFarlane, “Family Guy”

WRITING

BEST WRITING (VARIETY SPECIAL)

“Bo Burnham: Inside”

“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah Presents: Jordan Klepper Fingers the Pulse: Into the MAGAverse”

“8:46 – Dave Chappelle”

“John Lewis: Celebrating a Hero”

“Stephen Colbert’s Election Night 2020: Democracy’s Last Stand Building Back America Great Again Better 2020”

BEST WRITING (NONFICTION)

“Allen v. Farrow” — “Episode 3”

“All In: The Fight for Democracy”

“The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart”

“The Social Dilemma”

“Tulsa Burning: The 1921 Race Massacre”

