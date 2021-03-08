2021 Critics Choice Awards TV Winner Reactions: What Fans Are Saying

The people posting in our infamous forums, many of whom are Hollywood insiders who shield their true identities as if they were on “The Masked Singer,” were engrossed in judging the Critics Choice TV Awards. As you can see from a sampling of their reactions to the 2021 Critics Choice Awards TV winners on Sunday night, they didn’t hold anything back. What were the upsets at the Critics Choice TV Awards that left them with their jaws on the floor? Which winners were the most deserving? Which losses were our posters not able to get over?

Take a look at what was dished out over the three-hour ceremony. Read more and have your say here.

BEST DRAMA SERIES

Better Call Saul (AMC)

X – The Crown (Netflix)

The Good Fight (CBS All Access)

Lovecraft Country (HBO)

The Mandalorian (Disney+)

Ozark (Netflix)

Perry Mason (HBO)

This Is Us (NBC)

adamunc: Happy for “The Crown.” Tour-de-force for the cast in a season that very delicately handled without losing entertainment value.

BEST DRAMA ACTOR

Jason Bateman – “Ozark” (Netflix)

Sterling K. Brown – “This Is Us” (NBC)

Jonathan Majors – “Lovecraft Country” (HBO)

X – Josh O’Connor – “The Crown” (Netflix)

Bob Odenkirk – “Better Call Saul” (AMC)

Matthew Rhys – “Perry Mason” (HBO)

Victor: Josh O’Connor is not a shocker, so obvious.

BEST DRAMA ACTRESS

Christine Baranski – “The Good Fight” (CBS All Access)

Olivia Colman – “The Crown” (Netflix)

X – Emma Corrin – “The Crown” (Netflix)

Claire Danes – “Homeland” (Showtime)

Laura Linney – “Ozark” (Netflix)

Jurnee Smollett – “Lovecraft Country” (HBO)

Sean C: “The Crown” domination continues.

Atypical: Yay Josh & Emma! Wonder if they will double-up everywhere?

BEST DRAMA SUPPORTING ACTOR

Jonathan Banks – “Better Call Saul” (AMC)

Justin Hartley – “This Is Us” (NBC)

John Lithgow – “Perry Mason” (HBO)

Tobias Menzies – “The Crown” (Netflix)

Tom Pelphrey – “Ozark” (Netflix)

X – Michael K. Williams – “Lovecraft Country” (HBO)

wolfali: MICHAEL K. WILLIAMS YESSS! Coming for that overdue Emmy.

methaddiction: Tom Pelphrey robbed all season long. I can’t believe this.

BEST DRAMA SUPPORTING ACTRESS

X – Gillian Anderson – “The Crown” (Netflix)

Cynthia Erivo – “The Outsider” (HBO)

Julia Garner – “Ozark” (Netflix)

Janet McTeer – “Ozark” (Netflix)

Wunmi Mosaku – “Lovecraft Country” (HBO)

Rhea Seehorn – “Better Call Saul” (AMC)

wolfali: Not Rhea Seehorn not even being able to win a Critics Choice award…

BEST COMEDY SERIES

“Better Things” (FX)

“The Flight Attendant” (HBO Max)

“Mom” (CBS)

“PEN15” (Hulu)

“Ramy” (Hulu)

“Schitt’s Creek” (Pop)

X – “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+)

“What We Do in the Shadows” (FX)

Victor: “Ted Lasso” is such an warm, funny and light show, couldn’t have asked for something better in these times. Deserves everything it’s getting.

hopelesstar: “Ted Lasso” is by far the most overrated show of the year with incredibly bland actors and characters.

BEST COMEDY ACTOR

Hank Azaria – “Brockmire” (IFC)

Matt Berry – “What We Do in the Shadows” (FX)

Nicholas Hoult – “The Great” (Hulu)

Eugene Levy – “Schitt’s Creek” (Pop)

X – Jason Sudeikis – “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+)

Ramy Youssef – “Ramy” (Hulu)

adamunc: Jason!!! Yes.

BEST COMEDY ACTRESS

Pamela Adlon – “Better Things” (FX)

Christina Applegate – “Dead to Me” (Netflix)

Kaley Cuoco – “The Flight Attendant” (HBO Max)

Natasia Demetriou – “What We Do in the Shadows” (FX)

X – Catherine O’Hara – “Schitt’s Creek” (Pop)

Issa Rae – “Insecure” (HBO)

Atypical: Yay Catherine O’Hara!!!

BEST COMEDY SUPPORTING ACTOR

William Fichtner – “Mom” (CBS)

Harvey Guillén – “What We Do in the Shadows” (FX)

X – Daniel Levy – “Schitt’s Creek” (Pop)

Alex Newell – “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” (NBC)

Mark Proksch – “What We Do in the Shadows” (FX)

Andrew Rannells – “Black Monday” (Showtime)

Atypical: Daniel Levy! Love to see it.

BEST COMEDY SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Lecy Goranson – “The Conners” (ABC)

Rita Moreno – “One Day at a Time” (Pop)

Annie Murphy – “Schitt’s Creek” (Pop)

Ashley Park – “Emily in Paris” (Netflix)

Jaime Pressly – “Mom” (CBS)

X – Hannah Waddingham – “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+)

wolfali: YESSS HANNAH!!!! Coming for that deserved Emmy!

Victor: HANNAH! QUEEN, YOU DESERVE IT SO MUCH.

BEST LIMITED SERIES

“I May Destroy You” (HBO)

“Mrs. America” (FX)

“Normal People” (Hulu)

“The Plot Against America” (HBO)

X – “The Queen’s Gambit” (Netflix)

“Small Axe” (Amazon Studios)

“The Undoing” (HBO)

“Unorthodox” (Netflix)

methaddiction: “The Queen’s Gambit” is sweeping.

Onion: I don’t think anyone will stand a chance against “The Queen’s Gambit” at the Emmys.

BEST TV MOVIE

“Bad Education” (HBO)

“Between the World and Me” (HBO)

“The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel” (Lifetime)

X – “Hamilton” (Disney+)

“Sylvie’s Love” (Amazon Studios)

“What the Constitution Means to Me” (Amazon Studios)

crabbie: “Hamilton” won an award… seriously.

BEST LIMITED/TV MOVIE ACTOR

X – John Boyega – “Small Axe” (Amazon Studios)

Hugh Grant – “The Undoing” (HBO)

Paul Mescal – “Normal People” (Hulu)

Chris Rock – “Fargo” (FX)

Mark Ruffalo – “I Know This Much is True” (HBO)

Morgan Spector – “The Plot Against America” (HBO)

TVFan365: Wow John Boyega 2 for 2 this awards season. Emmy nom looking good for him.

Victor: Boyega stopping the Ruffalo sweep. Whew.

BEST LIMITED/TV MOVIE ACTRESS

Cate Blanchett – “Mrs. America” (FX)

Michaela Coel – “I May Destroy You” (HBO)

Daisy Edgar-Jones – “Normal People” (Hulu)

Shira Haas – “Unorthodox” (Netflix)

X – Anya Taylor-Joy – “The Queen’s Gambit” (Netflix)

Tessa Thompson – “Sylvie’s Love” (Amazon Studios)

Almond: Anya!!

Victor: “The Queen’s Gambit” is a SMASH, it’s not gonna be stopped.

BEST LIMITED/TV MOVIE SUPPORTING ACTOR

Daveed Diggs – “The Good Lord Bird” (Showtime)

Joshua Caleb Johnson – “The Good Lord Bird” (Showtime)

Dylan McDermott – “Hollywood” (Netflix)

X – Donald Sutherland – “The Undoing” (HBO)

Glynn Turman – “Fargo” (FX)

John Turturro – “The Plot Against America” (HBO)

wolfali: Donald Sutherland winning for sitting in a chair and heckling Nicole Kidman? I’m guessing he’s the frontrunner for the Emmy now.

BEST LIMITED/TV MOVIE SUPPORTING ACTRESS

X – Uzo Aduba – “Mrs. America” (FX)

Betsy Brandt – “Soulmates” (AMC)

Marielle Heller – “The Queen’s Gambit” (Netflix)

Margo Martindale – “Mrs. America” (FX)

Winona Ryder – “The Plot Against America” (HBO)

Tracey Ullman – “Mrs. America” (FX)

Victor: Uzo Aduba at this point just has three hundred awards on her house.

BEST TALK SHOW

“Desus & Mero” (Showtime)

“Full Frontal with Samantha Bee” (TBS)

“The Kelly Clarkson Show” (NBC/Syndicated)

X – “Late Night with Seth Meyers” (NBC)

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” (CBS)

“Red Table Talk” (Facebook Watch)

wolfali: At least it wasn’t John Oliver.

BEST COMEDY SPECIAL

“Fortune Feimster: Sweet & Salty” (Netflix)

“Hannah Gadsby: Douglas” (Netflix)

X – “Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill” (Netflix)

“Marc Maron: End Times Fun” (Netflix)

X – “Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia” (Netflix)

“Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything” (Netflix)

Oscirus Jones: If there was any category I was expecting a tie from, it definitely wouldn’t have been this one.

TVFan365: Happy for Michelle Buteau!

BEST SHORT FORM SERIES

“The Andy Cohen Diaries” (Quibi)

X – “Better Call Saul: Ethics Training with Kim Wexler” (AMC/Youtube)

“Mapleworth Murders” (Quibi)

“Nikki Fre$h” (Quibi)

“Reno 911!” (Quibi)

“Tooning Out the News” (CBS All Access)

Nate: I am so thrilled with this win!

Almond: Quibi having 4 of the 6 noms in Short Form Series and still losing lol

