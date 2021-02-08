2021 Critics Choice Awards Experts predictions slugfest: There’s room for everyone… except Jared Leto and ‘Judas’

For the third time in four business days, we got another set of nominations on Monday, this time for the Critics Choice Awards. And as is always the case with the Broadcast Film Critics Association, which is, um, very generous with its slots, the main question was: who didn’t they nominate? Our editors and Experts Christopher Rosen and Joyce Eng are here to go through the long list of names and try to figure out what impact this has on the Oscars. Watch our Critics Choice Awards predictions slugfest above.

There is a key answer to that aforementioned question. Last week, we wondered if surprise Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild Award nominee Jared Leto would make the cut at Critics Choice for “The Little Things” since the BFCA’s voting deadline closed after those nominations. The answer: nope. That’s good news for Globe and SAG snubbee Paul Raci (“Sound of Metal”), who did get in and now has only a Critics Choice bid as a televised precursor.

SEE Complete list of Critics Choice Awards nominations

Some other Globe and SAG snubbees received Critics Choice nominations, including Delroy Lindo (“Da 5 Bloods”) in Best Actor, Zendaya (“Malcolm & Marie“) in Best Actress and Ellen Burstyn (“Pieces of a Woman”) in Best Supporting Actress, much needed gets for all three. Lindo is in a field of eight nominees and Zendaya is in a group of seven, and no, we can’t get over that either.

Elsewhere, we discuss “News of the World’s” over-performance (and Critics’ Choice low-key love of Tom Hanks), “Judas and the Black Messiah’s” concerning underperformance everywhere thus far, “The Father’s” Best Picture snub (and the precedence for it) and if Glenn Close (“Hillbilly Elegy”) can actually sweep.

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?