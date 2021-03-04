2021 Critics Choice TV predictions: Winner odds in 16 television categories

When the 2021 Critics Choice TV Awards are handed out on Sunday, March 7, expect some of the major winners to be Pop’s comedy “Schitt’s Creek,” Netflix’s drama “The Crown” and Netflix’s limited series “The Queen’s Gambit.” Yes, those were the exact same programs that claimed Golden Globes last week, suggesting that the Broadcast Television Journalists Association might just rubber-stamp their picks. Scroll down to see Gold Derby’s predictions in 16 TV categories listed in order of their racetrack odds, with projected winners highlighted in gold.

Nominations for these 11th annual television awards were announced on Monday, January 18. Netflix led with 26 bids, followed closely by HBO at 22 (plus two for HBO Max). The top two shows were “Ozark” and “The Crown,” both of which received six noms. Landing five apiece were the drama “Lovecraft Country,” the limited series “Mrs. America,” and the comedies “Schitt’s Creek” and “What We Do in the Shadows.”

Our odds are based on the combined forecasts of more than 1,500 Gold Derby readers, including Experts we’ve polled from major media outlets, Editors who cover awards year-round for this website, Top 24 Users who did the best predicting last year’s winners, All-Star Users who had the best prediction scores over the last two years, and the mass of Users who make up our biggest predictions bloc.

All of the winners in film and TV will accept their trophies virtually due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Taye Diggs returns as host of CW’s broadcast of the Critics Choice Awards for the fourth consecutive time. Here are Gold Derby’s TV predictions winner odds:

BEST COMEDY SERIES

“Schitt’s Creek” — 4/1

“Ted Lasso” — 5/1

“The Flight Attendant” — 7/1

“What We Do in the Shadows” — 15/2

“Ramy” — 17/2

“PEN15” — 9/1

“Better Things” — 19/2

“Mom” — 10/1

BEST COMEDY ACTRESS

Catherine O’Hara, “Schitt’s Creek” — 10/3

Kaley Cuoco, “The Flight Attendant” — 4/1

Christina Applegate, “Dead to Me” — 5/1

Issa Rae, “Insecure” — 11/2

Natasia Demetriou, “What We Do in the Shadows” — 13/2

Pamela Adlon, “Better Things” — 7/1

BEST COMEDY ACTOR

Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso” — 69/20

Eugene Levy, “Schitt’s Creek” — 19/5

Ramy Youssef, “Ramy” — 11/2

Nicholas Hoult, “The Great” — 11/2

Matt Berry, “What We Do in the Shadows” — 13/2

Hank Azaria, “Brockmire” — 15/2

BEST COMEDY SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Annie Murphy, “Schitt’s Creek” — 10/3

Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso” — 4/1

Rita Moreno, “One Day at a Time” — 5/1

Jaime Pressly, “Mom” — 6/1

Ashley Park, “Emily in Paris” — 13/2

Lecy Goranson, “The Conners” — 7/1

BEST COMEDY SUPPORTING ACTOR

Daniel Levy, “Schitt’s Creek” — 82/25

Alex Newell, “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” — 9/2

Mark Proksch, “What We Do in the Shadows” — 5/1

Harvey Guillén, “What We Do in the Shadows” — 11/2

Andrew Rannells, “Black Monday” — 6/1

William Fichtner, “Mom” — 7/1

BEST DRAMA SERIES

“The Crown” — 4/1

“Ozark” — 11/2

“Lovecraft Country” — 13/2

“Better Call Saul” — 7/1

“The Mandalorian” — 15/2

“The Good Fight” — 9/1

“Perry Mason” — 19/2

“This Is Us” — 21/2

BEST DRAMA ACTRESS

Emma Corrin, “The Crown” — 7/2

Laura Linney, “Ozark” — 4/1

Olivia Colman, “The Crown” — 5/1

Jurnee Smollett, “Lovecraft Country” — 5/1

Christine Baranski, “The Good Fight” — 13/2

Claire Danes, “Homeland” — 15/2

BEST DRAMA ACTOR

Jason Bateman, “Ozark” — 39/10

Josh O’Connor, “The Crown” — 9/2

Jonathan Majors, “Lovecraft Country” — 5/1

Matthew Rhys, “Perry Mason” — 5/1

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul” — 6/1

Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us” — 7/1

BEST DRAMA SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Gillian Anderson, “The Crown” — 69/20

Julia Garner, “Ozark” — 9/2

Rhea Seehorn, “Better Call Saul” — 9/2

Wunmi Mosaku, “Lovecraft Country” — 11/2

Janet McTeer, “Ozark” — 13/2

Cynthia Erivo, “The Outsider” — 7/1

BEST DRAMA SUPPORTING ACTOR

Tom Pelphrey, “Ozark” — 10/3

Jonathan Banks, “Better Call Saul” — 9/2

Michael K. Williams, “Lovecraft Country” — 5/1

John Lithgow, “Perry Mason” — 11/2

Tobias Menzies, “The Crown” — 13/2

Justin Hartley, “This Is Us” — 7/1

BEST TV MOVIE

“Hamilton” — 17/5

“Bad Education” — 4/1

“Sylvie’s Love” — 5/1

“What the Constitution Means to Me” — 6/1

“Between the World and Me” — 13/2

“The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel” — 7/1

BEST LIMITED SERIES

“The Queen’s Gambit” — 4/1

“Small Axe” — 11/2

“I May Destroy You” — 6/1

“Mrs. America” — 8/1

“Unorthodox” — 8/1

“Normal People” — 9/1

“The Undoing” — 19/2

“The Plot Against America” — 10/1

BEST LIMITED/MOVIE ACTRESS

Anya Taylor-Joy, “The Queen’s Gambit” — 17/5

Michaela Coel, “I May Destroy You” — 4/1

Shira Haas, “Unorthodox” — 5/1

Cate Blanchett, “Mrs. America” — 11/2

Tessa Thompson, “Sylvie’s Love” — 7/1

Daisy Edgar-Jones, “Normal People” — 7/1

BEST LIMITED/MOVIE ACTOR

Mark Ruffalo, “I Know This Much is True” — 19/5

John Boyega, “Small Axe” — 39/10

Paul Mescal, “Normal People” — 9/2

Hugh Grant, “The Undoing” — 11/2

Chris Rock, “Fargo” — 13/2

Morgan Spector, “The Plot Against America” — 15/2

BEST LIMITED/MOVIE SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Uzo Aduba, “Mrs. America” — 7/2

Marielle Heller, “The Queen’s Gambit” — 19/5

Tracey Ullman, “Mrs. America” — 5/1

Margo Martindale, “Mrs. America” — 11/2

Winona Ryder, “The Plot Against America” — 13/2

Betsy Brandt, “Soulmates” — 7/1

BEST LIMITED/MOVIE SUPPORTING ACTOR

Glynn Turman, “Fargo” — 7/2

Daveed Diggs, “The Good Lord Bird” — 4/1

Donald Sutherland, “The Undoing” — 5/1

John Turturro, “The Plot Against America” — 11/2

Joshua Caleb Johnson, “The Good Lord Bird” — 6/1

Dylan McDermott, “Hollywood” — 7/1