2021 Emmy Awards review: Joy, laughter, and head-scratching moments that didn’t work … how refreshingly normal

The first in-person Emmys Awards show since the dawn of the pandemic was almost certainly going to be a celebration no matter the quality of the show. Thankfully, CBS and the show’s producers put together an event that brought a truly welcome sense of awards ceremony normalcy — warts and all — that has been conspicuously missing in recent years.

There were laughs. There were moments of genuine emotion. And there were those bits that left you wondering what audience the writers were targeting. There were also missteps and moments that just plain didn’t work. In other words, it was just like almost every other Emmys ceremony … complete with Conan O’Brien.

The show opened with host Cedric the Entertainer performing a rousing and lyrically altered version of the late Biz Markie’s classic “Just a Friend,” with assistance from a plethora of celebs ranging from LL Cool J to Rita Wilson. It was a unifying moment that brought a smile to the face and the crowd to its feet.

Then presenter Seth Rogen asked the question that seemed to be on many people’s minds in the midst of the pandemic: “There is way too many of us in this little room.” While it was stated repeatedly that everyone in attendance was vaccinated, Rogen aptly summed up the feelings of probably countless people both in attendance and watching from home: “It’s more important that we have three chandeliers than that we don’t kill Eugene Levy tonight.”

Speaking of Levy, the Emmy-winning “Schitt’s Creek” quartet — consisting of Levy, Catherine O’Hara, Annie Murphy and son Daniel Levy — wasted no time demonstrating their comedic genius while presenting the award for Best Comedy Writing. The premise of their bit was that Levy had offended the awards show writers, who then left the presenters high and dry with nothing on the Teleprompter. Apparently, even a lack of comedy writers can’t stop Eugene Levy from being funny.

Of course, it couldn’t be an Emmys review without pointing out what didn’t work. And I think everyone can identify with the security guard wanting to keep Ken Jeong out of the show given that his bit was painfully unfunny. Also, if there was anyone in September 2021 still dying to see a bit about the Mike Pence fly from the 2020 vice presidential debate, I have yet to meet them. Anyone looking for timely comedy needs to look elsewhere.

And no, we didn’t need CBS to promote their own sitcom “The Neighborhood,” especially since that segment featuring Cedric the Entertainer’s co-stars Tichina Arnold and Beth Behrs wasn’t funny. I’m also not sure that viewers needed a bit where Cedric’s former TV wives fought over which of them was his favorite. It was a classic example of struggling to find use for a host beyond the opening monologue.

There was also the rather annoying habit of producers choosing to play off winners who they felt went on for too long. I mean, who even puts up a clock on Governors Award winner Debbie Allen? Thankfully, Best Movie/Limited Director winner Scott Frank (“The Queen’s Gambit“) completely ignored the music, forcing the producers to turn it down not once, not twice, but three times.

Missteps aside, there was an overall sense of joy that seemed to pour out of so many of the winners. Best Comedy Supporting Actress victor Hannah Waddingham (“Ted Lasso”) let out a scream of joy that seemed to encapsulate the sheer elation of being able to celebrate in a group.

That joy led to no small amount of cussing from the winners. Along with Waddingham, American audiences missed significant portions of the speeches of Best Comedy Supporting Actor Brett Goldstein (“Ted Lasso”) and Best Movie/Limited Supporting Actor Evan Peters (“Mare of Easttown”). Apparently broadcasters still think our ears are too fragile to hear four letter words.

And then there was the vociferous joy of Conan O’Brien. The Emmy-winning comedian and host was a consistent comedic presence throughout the ceremony — applauding loudly for the TV academy president, then joining Stephen Colbert’s team onstage as they celebrated their win for Best Variety Special (Live) for “Stephen Colbert’s Election Night 2020.”

The joy of the evening was enhanced by some truly wonderful displays of emotion by many of the winners. Best Comedy Actress winner Jean Smart (“Hacks”), who received a prolonged standing ovation, remembered her late husband Richard Gilliland, who passed away in March 2021. And in one of the most popular wins of the night, Best Movie/Limited Writing winner Michaela Coel (“I May Destroy You”) dedicated her Emmy to survivors of sexual assault, a reflection of Coel’s own experience that served as the blueprint for her critically acclaimed series.

Olivia Colman, a surprise Best Drama Actress winner for “The Crown,” dedicated her award to her late father who passed during the pandemic, as did the grandmother of Best Drama Actor winner Josh O’Connor (“The Crown”). These were stark reminders that even on an evening of celebration, the pandemic is and should remain front and center in people’s minds.

That sense of loss was amplified by a truly gorgeous In Memoriam segment, featuring Jon Batiste and Leon Bridges performing a beautiful rendition of Bridges’s “River.” For fans of classic television, it was truly stunning to be reminded of the losses of so many television giants, including Alex Trebek, Ed Asner, Cloris Leachman and Larry King.

In the end, this year’s Emmy ceremony was less about the winners than about a return to what awards shows are supposed to be. Moments of joy, confusion, elation and annoyance. Bits that land. Bits that leave you scratching your head. Great speeches and boring speeches. It felt like a typical Emmys ceremony, which is about as much as anyone can hope for these days.