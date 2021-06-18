2021 Emmy nominations ballot: 1,865 performers vie for your consideration (that is 787 fewer than last year)

Emmy voters in the Performers and Casting branches of the TV academy will be filling out their nominations ballots over the next 11 days. Compared to recent years, the task should be much less challenging this time. As with members of all the other branches, they must consider the 669 shows submitted across 12 categories. In addition, these 2,000 plus members have to weigh up the merits of the performers who are entered in the 16 races that encompass series, telefilms and limited series. For the past five years, there have been over 2,100 such entries to choose from, and last year’s total reached a whopping 2,652. This year, however, there are only 1,865.

Below, we breakdown the number of contenders that are entered this year in each performer category (by way of comparison, the 2020, 2019, 2018, 2017 and 2016 counts are in brackets).

Last year, the Emmys introduced a sliding scale of nominees based on the number of contenders. For comedy series, there will be five nominees in the lead and guest categories and seven in the supporting. On the drama side, there will be six for leads, eight for supporting, and five for guests. Finally, for movies and limited series, there will be five for leads and six for supporting.

COMEDY: 576 entries (down from 929 entries)

Comedy Actor: 56 entries (2020: 88 entries; 2019: 86 entries; 2018: 89 entries; 2017: 74 entries; 2016: 77 entries)

Comedy Actress: 53 entries (2020: 86 entries; 2019: 80 entries; 2018: 85 entries; 2017: 73 entries; 2016: 64 entries)

Comedy Supporting Actor: 171 entries (2020: 251 entries; 2019: 235 entries; 2018: 265 entries; 2017: 200 entries; 2016: 202 entries)

Comedy Supporting Actress: 160 entries (2020: 241 entries; 2019: 207 entries; 2018: 252 entries; 2017: 197 entries; 2016: 192 entries)

Comedy Guest Actor: 72 entries (2020: 148 entries; 2019: 168 entries; 2018: 164 entries; 2017: 147 entries; 2016: 127 entries

Comedy Guest Actress: 64 entries (2020: 115 entries; 2019: 139 entries; 2018: 128 entries; 2017: 126 entries; 2016: 107 entries)



DRAMA: 928 entries (down from 1,373 entries)

Drama Actor: 104 entries (2020: 142 entries; 2019: 108 entries; 2018: 119 entries; 2017: 140 entries; 2016: 109 entries)

Drama Actress: 100 entries (2020: 136 entries; 2019: 88 entries; 2018: 99 entries; 2017: 113 entries; 2016: 81 entries)

Drama Supporting Actor: 311 entries (2020: 455 entries; 2019: 372 entries; 2018: 406 entries; 2017: 385 entries; 2016: 388 entries)

Drama Supporting Actress: 288 entries (2020: 394 entries; 2019: 303 entries; 2018: 278 entries; 2017: 300 entries; 2016: 279 entries)

Drama Guest Actor: 60 entries (2020: 137 entries; 2019: 125 entries; 2018: 115 entries; 2017: 126 entries; 2016: 127 entries)

Drama Guest Actress: 65 entries (2020: 109 entries; 2019: 99 entries; 2018: 92 entries; 2017: 93 entries; 2016: 94 entries)



TV MOVIE/LIMITED: 361 entries (up from 350 entries)

TV Movie/Limited Actor: 52 entries (2020: 45 entries; 2019: 44 entries; 2018: 42 entries; 2017: 38 entries; 2016: 52 entries)

TV Movie/Limited Actress: 53 entries (2020: 61 entries; 2019: 50 entries; 2018: 44 entries; 2017: 50 entries; 2016: 30 entries)

TV Movie/Limited Supporting Actor: 140 entries (2020: 123 entries; 2019: 115 entries; 2018: 113 entries; 2017: 113 entries; 2016: 185 entries)

TV Movie/Limited Supporting Actress: 116 entries (2020: 121 entries; 2019: 94 entries; 2018: 81 entries; 2017: 105 entries; 2016: 79 entries)

