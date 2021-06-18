2021 Emmy nominations ballot: 669 programs vie for your consideration (that is 98 fewer than last year)

The nomination process for the 73rd annual Primetime Emmy Awards kicked off on June 17 when the TV academy posted ballots online. Voters have 12 days to submit their 2021 Emmy nominations ballots to Ernst & Young, the accounting firm that oversees the process. Although they face a large number of programs to consider across the 12 categories, it is significantly smaller than it has been in recent years. Part of the variance is due to the reclassification of Best Children’s Program as a daytime award. In all, there are 669 shows in the running at the Emmys; that is down from 767 last year, 732 in 2019, and 728 in 2018.

All 22,000 plus voting members of the TV academy cast nomination ballots for program nominations (save for documentary and reality, which are restricted to their peer groups). This marks the fifth year that voters can select as many programs as they wish per category; previously, it was restricted to 10 per race. Unlike the Oscars, Emmy voters do not rank their choices and nominees are determined by a simple tally. There will be eight nominees in each of Comedy Series and Drama Series races and a varying amount in the rest.

Below, we break down the number of contenders that are entered this year in each program category (by way of comparison, the 2020, 2019, 2018, 2017 and 2016 counts are in brackets).

Comedy Series: 68 entries (2020: 111 entries; 2019: 108 entries; 2018: 117 entries; 2017: 104 entries; 2016: 96 entries)

Drama Series: 133 entries (2020: 199 entries; 2019: 165 entries; 2018: 160 entries; 2017: 180 entries; 2016: 151 entries)

Limited Series: 37 entries (2020: 41 entries; 2019: 35 entries; 2018: 33 entries; 2017: 25 entries; 2016: 26 entries)

TV Movie: 41 entries (2020: 28 entries; 2019: 21 entries; 2018: 34 entries; 2017: 40 entries; 2016: 29 entries)

Documentary or Nonfiction Series: 73 entries (2020: 51 entries; 2019: 46 entries; 2018: 45 entries; 2017: 31 entries; 2016: 40 entries)

Competition Series: 67 entries (2020: 60 entries; 2019: 53 entries; 2018: 53 entries; 2017: 43 entries; 2016: 45 entries)

Variety Talk Series: 20 entries (2020: 24 entries; 2019: 20 entries; 2018: 21 entries; 2017: 20 entries; 2016: 17 entries)

Variety Sketch Series: Nine entries (2020: 14 entries; 2019: 20 entries; 2018: 19 entries; 2017: 18 entries; 2016: 20 entries)

Variety Special (Live): 23 entries (2020: 29 entries; 2019: 32 entries; 2018: 29 entries)

Variety Special (Pre-Recorded): 116 entries (2020: 104 entries; 2019: 109 entries; 2018: 89 entries)

Structured Reality Series: 34 entries (2020: 47 entries; 2019: 43 entries; 2018: 46 entries; 2017: 32 entries; 2016: 29 entries)

Unstructured Reality Series: 48 entries (2020: 44 entries; 2019: 54 entries; 2018: 62 entries; 2017: 58 entries; 2016: 62 entries)



