2021 Emmy awards nominations ballot: See all 20 Variety Talk Series contenders from ‘Conan’ to ‘WILMORE’

With the proliferation of both talk shows and sketch programs, the TV academy decided to split the Emmy Awards variety series category into two separate categories in 2015 to better recognize achievements in both these genres. This is the third time in five years that there have been 20 Best Variety Talk Series entries on the nominations ballot, after 2017 and 2019. There were 24 last year, 21 in 2018, and 17 in 2016. Five of the series listed below will reap bids this year, making the odds for each entry pretty good.

All 22,000 plus voting members of the TV academy have until June 28 to cast their ballots for their favorite variety talk shows. In the past, voters were limited in the number of such shows that they could put forth; in 2017 that cap (which was usually 10 per category) was lifted. Unlike at the Oscars, voters for the Emmys do not rank their choices and nominees are determined by a simple tally.

Conan

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

Desus & Mero

Doing The Most With Phoebe Robinson

E!’s Nightly Pop

Earth To Ned

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee

Half In The Bag

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

The Late Late Show With James Corden

Late Night With Seth Meyers

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

A Little Late With Lilly Singh

The Netflix Afterparty

Real Time With Bill Maher

Talkoma FD

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen

WILMORE

