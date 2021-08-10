2021 Emmy predictions slugfest: In limited series, it’s ‘Queen’s Gambit’ vs. ‘Mare’ vs. ‘Wanda,’ oh my! [WATCH]

“A lot of these categories are so up in the air, as opposed to the comedy and drama genres where things seem to be a bit more settled,” Gold Derby senior editor Rob Licuria muses about the limited series categories at the Emmys this year.

While “The Crown” is the favorite to win Best Drama Series and “Ted Lasso” is likely to triumph in Best Comedy Series, Best Limited Series is relatively wide open, with three of the five nominated series battling it out for frontrunner status, with a fourth potential dark horse in the mix. In our Emmy predictions slugfest video (watch above), Licuria is joined by senior editors Marcus James Dixon and Daniel Montgomery to debate which limited series has the edge.

“Yeah, this is one of the closest categories, because the top nominees in this category didn’t miss anywhere, a couple of them over performed in places we weren’t expecting,” Montgomery says. “You’ve got ‘WandaVision’ with 23 nominations, ‘The Queen’s Gambit‘ with 18, ‘Mare of Easttown’ with 16,” he argues. “At the moment, I’m going ‘WandaVision’ and I’m going to wait and see what happens at the Creative Arts Emmys, because that’s when we’ll see important categories like editing and casting.”

“This category is the most exciting category in years,” Dixon says. “It needs to be the last one presented on the Emmy telecast! Put limited series last because none of us know what’s going to win right now,” he adds, admitting that he is going out on a limb with the most traditional of the three frontrunners. “I have ‘Mare of Easttown’ number one, I mean it got everything that it needed.”

Licuria is surprised that after all of the buzz “The Queen’s Gambit” had last season, particularity with its wins at the Golden Globes, SAG Awards and Critics Choice Awards, that it feels like “Mare of Easttown” has a slight edge over it. He also warns that HBO’s critically acclaimed “I May Destroy You” could even upset, as it over-performed when the nominations were announced. Ultimately though, Licuria thinks the winner will be Disney+’s Marvel hit “WandaVision,” because of “its pop culture significance,” he argues. “During the pandemic and this very challenging last 12 to 18 months, ‘WandaVision’ was like a beacon for a lot of people.”

Rounding out the category is Amazon Prime’s Barry Jenkins-helmed “The Underground Railroad,” which lacks some of the overall firepower that the other four series have as “WandaVision,” “Gambit,” “Easttown” and “Destroy You” all boast key acting and writing nominations, while “Railroad” did not.

The Primetime Emmy ceremony will air live on September 19 on CBS (also streaming on Paramount+).

