2021 Emmy predictions slugfest: Can anything take down frontrunner ‘Ted Lasso’ in Best Comedy Series? [WATCH]

“I think we all have ‘Ted Lasso’ winning Best Comedy Series, but what do you think is in second place? What comedy could actually possibly take it down?” That is the big question in the comedy categories this year, as Gold Derby senior editor Marcus James Dixon joins fellow senior editors Daniel Montgomery and Rob Licuria to debate who and what could upset the AppleTV+ frontrunner “Ted Lasso.” Watch the Emmy predictions slugfest video above.

“There’s really only one answer for that, and that is ‘Hacks,'” Licuria declares. “Even though ‘Ted Lasso’ is really out in front here and will likely win a bucket-load of Emmys next month, ‘Hacks’ will also win a couple at least, so I think it’s not going to be a blowout for ‘Ted,'” he explains. “I think ‘Hacks’ is absolutely right up there in the number two slot.”

“Yeah, well obviously ‘Emily in Paris’ is going to win with that all important production design nomination, that is it’s only other nomination,” Montgomery jokes. “No, I agree it’s going to be ‘Hacks’ that would be the likeliest to upset. ‘Ted Lasso’ has 20 nominations, and ‘Hacks’ got 16, so under in a normal year, it might be the leading nominee among comedies. Looking at everything else, ‘The Flight Attendant’ has writing and directing nominations; that’s always a good sign,” he explains.

It’s no surprise that all three editors are banking on “Ted Lasso” to clean up on Emmy night, seeing as it received a staggering 20 nominations in key categories across the board, reaping more nominations than the entire Apple TV+ streaming platform received last year. It may be tough to beat in this year’s race, but if there’s going to be a shocker, it will likely come from HBO Max’s “Hacks,” which could put up a fight with its impressive 14 nominations. Rounding out the field are Netflix’s “Cobra Kai,” “Emily in Paris” and “The Kominsky Method,” HBO Max’s “The Flight Attendant,” Hulu’s “PEN15” and the lone non-streaming show, ABC’s “Black-ish.”

The Primetime Emmy ceremony will air live on September 19 on CBS (also streaming on Paramount+).

