2021 Emmy predictions: Our official winner odds in all 27 categories

The 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards will be handed out on Sunday night, September 19, during a live broadcast on CBS hosted by Cedric the Entertainer. But who will win these 27 categories? Thousands of Gold Derby users have been making their predictions here in our predictions center. Those forecasts were combined to generate our official racetrack odds. Scroll down to see those odds in all categories, with our projected winners highlighted in gold.

These odds combine the forecasts of Expert journalists we’ve surveyed from major media outlets, the Gold Derby Editors who cover awards year-round, the Top 24 Users who got the highest prediction scores at last year’s Emmys, the All-Star Top 24 who had the best scores when you combine the predictions results from the last two years, and of course the everyday Users who make up by far our largest predictions bloc.

Most of this year’s Emmy winners have been crowned already. More than 90 categories were presented over the course of three Creative Arts ceremonies on September 11 and 12, honoring the best in behind-the-scenes crafts, nonfiction, reality, variety, animation and more. It was an especially good weekend for “The Queen’s Gambit”: the Netflix limited series won nine times, more than any other program. The series has six more bids being contested this weekend; if it wins all of them it would break the record held by “John Adams” for the most awards won by a limited series in a single year. However, we’re only betting on it to win two: Best Limited Series and Best Movie/Limited Directing, which would bring its total for the year to 11. That would still tie it with “Angels in America” as the second most awarded limited series in history.

“The Mandalorian” also cleaned up with seven Creative Arts wins, though we’re not betting on it to win again this Sunday. “Ted Lasso,” however, is poised to dominate these awards with five victories including Best Comedy Series. When combined with its three awards at Creative Arts, that would bring its total for the year to eight, which would fall just one trophy shy of last year’s record set by “Schitt’s Creek,” which won nine awards. “The Crown” is also expected to sweep, adding six trophies including Best Drama Series to the four it won at Creative Arts, bringing its total to 10, which would be a couple of victories shy of the “Game of Thrones” record of 12 trophies in a single year.

Do you agree with our forecasts, or are we completely out to lunch? Make or update your own predictions here for a chance to win our contest and eternal bragging rights — eternal, that is, until next year’s Emmys.

BEST COMEDY SERIES

“Ted Lasso” — 39/10

“Hacks” — 11/2

“The Flight Attendant” — 13/2

“The Kominsky Method” — 8/1

“PEN15” — 17/2

“Black-ish” — 9/1

“Cobra Kai” — 19/2

“Emily in Paris” — 10/1

BEST COMEDY ACTRESS

Jean Smart, “Hacks” — 31/10

Kaley Cuoco, “The Flight Attendant” — 19/5

Tracee Ellis Ross, “Black-ish” — 9/2

Allison Janney, “Mom” — 9/2

Aidy Bryant, “Shrill” — 9/2

BEST COMEDY ACTOR

Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso” — 3/1

Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method” — 4/1

Anthony Anderson, “Black-ish” — 9/2

Kenan Thompson, “Kenan” — 9/2

William H. Macy, “Shameless” — 9/2

BEST COMEDY SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso” — 9/2

Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks” — 11/2

Juno Temple, “Ted Lasso” — 6/1

Cecily Strong, “Saturday Night Live” — 6/1

Kate McKinnon, “Saturday Night Live” — 13/2

Rosie Perez, “The Flight Attendant” — 13/2

Aidy Bryant, “Saturday Night Live” — 7/1

BEST COMEDY SUPPORTING ACTOR

Kenan Thompson, “Saturday Night Live” — 5/1

Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso” — 5/1

Bowen Yang, “Saturday Night Live” — 11/2

Brendan Hunt, “Ted Lasso” — 17/2

Nick Mohammed, “Ted Lasso” — 17/2

Paul Reiser, “The Kominsky Method” — 17/2

Jeremy Swift, “Ted Lasso” — 9/1

Carl Clemons-Hopkins, “Hacks” — 19/2

BEST COMEDY DIRECTING

“Ted Lasso” for “Biscuits” — 11/2

“The Flight Attendant” for “In Case of Emergency” — 11/2

“Hacks” for “There is No Line” — 11/2

“Ted Lasso” for “The Hope That Kills You” — 6/1

“Ted Lasso” for “Make Rebecca Great Again” — 6/1

“B Positive” for “Pilot” — 7/1

“Mom” for “Scooby-Doo Check and Salisbury Steak” — 7/1

BEST COMEDY WRITING

“Ted Lasso” for “Pilot” — 71/20

“Hacks” for “There is No Line” — 4/1

“Ted Lasso” for “Make Rebecca Great Again” — 5/1

“The Flight Attendant” for “In Case of Emergency” — 11/2

“Girls5eva” for “Pilot” — 13/2

“PEN15” for “Play” — 7/1

BEST DRAMA SERIES

“The Crown” — 39/10

“The Mandalorian” — 6/1

“The Handmaid’s Tale” — 7/1

“Pose” — 7/1

“Bridgerton” — 17/2

“Lovecraft Country” — 17/2

“The Boys” — 19/2

“This is Us” — 10/1

BEST DRAMA ACTRESS

Emma Corrin, “The Crown” — 71/20

Mj Rodriguez, “Pose” — 4/1

Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale” — 5/1

Olivia Colman, “The Crown” — 11/2

Uzo Aduba, “In Treatment” — 13/2

Jurnee Smollett, “Lovecraft Country” — 7/1

BEST DRAMA ACTOR

Josh O’Connor, “The Crown” — 7/2

Billy Porter, “Pose” — 39/10

Rege-Jean Page, “Bridgerton” — 5/1

Jonathan Majors, “Lovecraft Country” — 6/1

Matthew Rhys, “Perry Mason” — 13/2

Sterling K. Brown, “This is Us” — 13/2

BEST DRAMA SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Gillian Anderson, “The Crown” — 39/10

Ann Dowd, “The Handmaid’s Tale” — 13/2

Helena Bonham Carter, “The Crown” — 7/1

Yvonne Strahovski, “The Handmaid’s Tale” — 8/1

Samira Wiley, “The Handmaid’s Tale” — 8/1

Aunjanue Ellis, “Lovecraft Country” — 8/1

Madeline Brewer, “The Handmaid’s Tale” — 9/1

Emerald Fennell, “The Crown” — 19/2

BEST DRAMA SUPPORTING ACTOR

Michael K. Williams, “Lovecraft Country” — 4/1

Tobias Menzies, “The Crown” — 11/2

Giancarlo Esposito, “The Mandalorian” — 13/2

Bradley Whitford, “The Handmaid’s Tale” — 7/1

John Lithgow, “Perry Mason” — 8/1

O-T Fagbenle, “The Handmaid’s Tale” — 9/1

Chris Sullivan, “This is Us” — 19/2

Max Minghella, “The Handmaid’s Tale” — 10/1

BEST DRAMA DIRECTING

“The Crown” for “Fairytale” — 69/20

“The Handmaid’s Tale” for “The Wilderness” — 9/2

“The Mandalorian” for “Chapter 9: The Marshal” — 5/1

“The Crown” for “War” — 5/1

“Pose” for “Series Finale” — 11/2

“Bridgerton” for “Diamond of the First Water” — 7/1

BEST DRAMA WRITING

“The Crown” for “War” — 9/2

“Pose” for “Series Finale” — 11/2

“The Handmaid’s Tale” for “Home” — 6/1

“The Mandalorian” for “Chapter 13: The Jedi” — 6/1

“The Boys” for “What I Know” — 13/2

“Lovecraft Country” for “Sundown” — 13/2

“The Mandalorian” for “Chapter 16: The Rescue” — 7/1

BEST LIMITED SERIES

“The Queen’s Gambit” — 82/25

“Mare of Easttown” — 19/5

“I May Destroy You” — 4/1

“WandaVision” — 9/2

“The Underground Railroad” — 9/2

BEST MOVIE/LIMITED ACTRESS

Kate Winslet, “Mare of Easttown” — 69/20

Anya Taylor-Joy, “The Queen’s Gambit” — 71/20

Michaela Coel, “I May Destroy You” — 4/1

Elizabeth Olsen, “WandaVision” — 9/2

Cynthia Erivo, “Genius: Aretha” — 9/2

BEST MOVIE/LIMITED ACTOR

Paul Bettany, “WandaVision” — 7/2

Hugh Grant, “The Undoing” — 18/5

Ewan McGregor, “Halston” — 4/1

Leslie Odom Jr., “Hamilton” — 9/2

Lin-Manuel Miranda, “Hamilton” — 9/2

BEST MOVIE/LIMITED SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Kathryn Hahn, “WandaVision” — 69/20

Julianne Nicholson, “Mare of Easttown” — 4/1

Jean Smart, “Mare of Easttown” — 5/1

Renee Elise Goldsberry, “Hamilton” — 6/1

Moses Ingram, “The Queen’s Gambit” — 6/1

Phillipa Soo, “Hamilton” — 7/1

BEST MOVIE/LIMITED SUPPORTING ACTOR

Evan Peters, “Mare of Easttown” — 69/20

Daveed Diggs, “Hamilton” — 9/2

Paapa Essiedu, “I May Destroy You” — 5/1

Thomas Brodie-Sangster, “The Queen’s Gambit” — 11/2

Jonathan Groff, “Hamilton” — 13/2

Anthony Ramos, “Hamilton” — 7/1

BEST MOVIE/LIMITED DIRECTING

“The Queen’s Gambit” — 5/1

“I May Destroy You” for “Ego Death” — 6/1

“Mare of Easttown” — 6/1

“WandaVision” — 6/1

“The Underground Railroad” — 13/2

“Hamilton” — 13/2

“I May Destroy You” for “Eyes Eyes Eyes Eyes” — 7/1

BEST MOVIE/LIMITED WRITING

“I May Destroy You” — 7/2

“The Queen’s Gambit” — 9/2

“Mare of Easttown” — 9/2

“WandaVision” for “Filmed Before a Live Studio Audience” — 11/2

“WandaVision” for “Previously On” — 13/2

“WandaVision” for “All-New Halloween Spooktacular” — 7/1

BEST COMPETITION PROGRAM

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” — 31/10

“Nailed It” — 4/1

“The Voice” — 9/2

“Top Chef” — 9/2

“The Amazing Race” — 9/2

BEST VARIETY TALK SERIES

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” — 16/5

“Conan” — 4/1

“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” — 4/1

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” — 9/2

“Jimmy Kimmel Live” — 9/2

BEST VARIETY SKETCH SERIES

“Saturday Night Live” — 7/10

“A Black Lady Sketch Show” — 7/5

BEST VARIETY SPECIAL (PRE-RECORDED)

“Hamilton” — 18/5

“Bo Burnham: Inside” — 19/5

“Dave Chappelle: 8:46” — 5/1

“American Utopia” — 6/1

“Friends: The Reunion” — 6/1

“A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote” — 7/1

BEST VARIETY SPECIAL (LIVE)

“Celebrating America: An Inauguration Night Special” — 82/25

“63rd Annual Grammy Awards” — 4/1

“Super Bowl LV Halftime Show” — 9/2

“The Oscars” — 9/2

“Stephen Colbert’s Election Night 2020” — 9/2

BEST VARIETY SERIES WRITING

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” — 31/10

“A Black Lady Sketch Show” — 39/10

“Saturday Night Live” — 4/1

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” — 9/2

“The Amber Ruffin Show” — 9/2

