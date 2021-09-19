2021 Emmys live blog: Let’s dish the best, worst winners and moments of the CBS telecast [UPDATING LIVE]

Cedric the Entertainer hosted the 2021 Emmy Awards on Sunday, September 19 in a live ceremony on CBS. A whopping 27 Emmys were handed out over the course of three hours in categories celebrating the best in comedy, drama, limited, reality and variety from the 2020-21 TV season. Heading into Sunday’s telecast, “The Queen’s Gambit” is coming off nine wins at the Creative Arts Emmys while “The Mandalorian” and “Saturday Night Live” have a lucky seven each.

Read our live blog of 2021 Emmys reactions from editors and contributors as they react to all the winners, losers, speeches and moments from Sunday night. Providing hot takes and factoids are Chris Beachum, John Benutty, Charles Bright, David Buchanan, Marcus James Dixon, Sam Eckmann, Joyce Eng, Luca Giliberti, Kevin Jacobsen, Rob Licuria, Daniel Montgomery, Chris Rosen and Tony Ruiz.

Luca Giliberti: I am watching from a German channel, which doesn’t bleep out anything. I guess I am lucky.

Daniel Montgomery: Honestly, you can swear on basic cable these days. Just let the swearing fly. Does the FCC really still care?

Charlie Bright: I need the Emmys on HBO so I can hear uncut acceptance speeches

Tony Ruiz: I love seeing the winners going back to their seat and hugging everyone

Marcus James Dixon: We hate the swearing.

Luca Giliberti: We love the swearing.

Kevin Jacobsen: Boom! No vote splitting there!

COMEDY SUPPORTING ACTOR: Brett Goldstein (“Ted Lasso”)

Charlie Bright: Hannah Waddingham’s speech is EVERYTHING I’ve been missing about awards shows over the past year and a half.

Tony Ruiz: How many times is Brett Goldstein going to be shirtless tonight

Tony Ruiz: Hannah is a perfect reason why most musical theatre performers need more roles on television

Sam Eckmann: And she looks stunning. And gave a great shout out to musical theatre performers! Go Hannah!

Luca Giliberti: How do you not love Hannah Waddingham? This speech is so wonderful.

Marcus James Dixon: From “Shame” nun to Emmy winner. Love it!

Tony Ruiz: I’ve loved Hannah Waddingham for 15 years. And this speech proves why!

Daniel Montgomery: A moment to notice how Lena Headey’s “Shame” nun won an Emmy before Lena did

Chris Beachum: Jason Sudeikis is not wearing a hoodie!

Tony Ruiz: Of course, Rogen can’t pronounce anything

Kevin Jacobsen: Did he say Waddington?

COMEDY SUPPORTING ACTRESS: Hannah Waddingham (“Ted Lasso”)

Chris Beachum: They’ll abandon clips by the halfway point.

Daniel Montgomery: I do appreciate Seth Rogen saying what I was thinking about how these Emmys sure do look like a big, crowded indoor event with no masks

Tony Ruiz: Clips!!! Thank God!

Marcus James Dixon: I wonder how long these clips will last? Hopefully all night!

Luca Giliberti: Clips!

Chris Beachum: First award at the 6-minute mark! Record time for the Emmys.

Marcus James Dixon: Seth Rogen’s suit is the ugliest thing I’ve ever seen.

Sam Eckmann: Now that the Globes are cancelled, I’m so glad to see all these other awards shows adopt the dinner table setup. Much more social and more fun!

Tony Ruiz: Did I just see Rita Wilson rap?

Marcus James Dixon: I love the dinner tables set-up! But I thought the Golden Globes were canceled?

