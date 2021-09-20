Post-Emmys slugfest: Experts on Olivia Colman being the Queen of Upsets and how to fix the voting system [WATCH]

It’s the morning after the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards, and congratulations if you’ve survived. Gold Derby editors and Experts Christopher Rosen and Joyce Eng did too (barely) and are here to break down all the winners and the show itself.

Last week, we fretted about if the Emmys would just act like there were only three shows on the air this past year. In a dramatic twist, the Emmys acted like there were… five shows on the air: “The Crown,” “Ted Lasso,” “Mare of Easttown,” “Hacks” and “The Queen’s Gambit” all won at least two awards. “The Crown” ran the board, becoming the first drama to go 7/7, a year after “Schitt’s Creek” did the same in the comedy. A “Crown” sweep was always on the table, but very few expected that Olivia Colman would be part of it. She was in fourth place in the Best Drama Actress odds and toppled her co-star and frontrunner Emma Corrin. How did the Queen of Upsets pull off another upset? We share our theories.

SEE Full list of Emmy winners

While it took home nine Emmys at Creative Arts last week, “The Queen’s Gambit” only bagged two on Sunday, including the big one, Best Limited Series. It lost the nail-biting lead actress race between Anya Taylor-Joy and Kate Winslet to Mare herself as “Mare” won three acting prizes. We discuss how and why the acting branch was here for Mare but not Beth Harmon & Co.

Elsewhere — not to toot our own horn — but we discuss Joyce’s top score, the lack of POC acting winners and why context is important, how we can fix the voting system to stop sweeps, and we look forward to next year’s Emmys, which will probably go full f—ing beast.

PREDICT the 2022 Oscar nominees and other awards shows

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?