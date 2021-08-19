TV academy voters, check your in-box: Final ballots for the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards are here

On Thursday (August 19), the television academy turned on the website that allows its 24,ooo plus members to cast their votes for the Primetime Emmy online. This final round of voting runs for 12 days until Aug. 30. On last year’s Emmys calendar, voters were given 11 days to make their final decisions,

All members of the TV academy can vote for program winners (save for animated documentary/nonfiction which are restricted to their respective peer groups.) Voting for all other categories is limited to the peer groups, who decided the nominees. Emmy voters don’t rank their choices with winners determined by a simple tally. There are eight nominees in each of Comedy Series and Drama Series and a varying number in the rest.

Nominations were announced on July 13; last year’s big reveal was on July 28. Nominations voting was also online and kicked off June 17 and ran for 12 days. That was the same amount of time as last year’s balloting, which was delayed due to the pandemic from its original start date in mid-June to early July.

The Creative Arts section of the Emmys will be split into several ceremonies which will take place the week prior to the Primetime awards. Those will be handed out during a live telecast on CBS slated for Sept. 19.

