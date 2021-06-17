2021 Emmys calendar: Voting begins June 17, nominations on July 13, ceremony is September 19

The 2021 Emmy Awards ceremony isn’t until September 19 but nominations voting begins online on June 17 and runs for 12 days until June 28. That is the same amount of time as last year’s balloting, which was delayed due to the pandemic from its original start date in mid-June to early July.

All 24,000 plus members of the TV academy can cast nomination ballots for program nominations (save for animated documentary/nonfiction which are restricted to their respective peer groups.)

Voters may select as many programs as they wish per category. Unlike the Oscars, Emmy voters do not rank their choices and nominees are determined by a simple tally. There will be eight nominees in each of Comedy Series and Drama Series and a varying number in the rest.

Nominations will be announced at the TV academy’s headquarters in North Hollywood on July 13; last year’s big reveal was on July 28. On the 2021 Emmys calendar, the final round of voting starts on August 19 and runs for 12 days until Aug. 30. Last year voters were given 11 days to make their final decisions

The Creative Arts section of the Emmys will be split into several ceremonies which will take place the week prior to the Primetime awards. Those will be handed out during a live telecast on CBS slated for Sept. 19.

PREDICT the 2021 Emmy nominees through July 13

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s newsletter with experts’ latest predictions