2021 Emmys: Forum reactions to comedy winners (and losers)

Our passionate Gold Derby forum posters, many of whom are industry insiders hiding behind cyber handles, are busy weighing in on the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards. They don’t not mince words when it comes to their thoughts on one of Hollywood’s biggest nights. Seven awards were handed out in the comedy categories.

The ceremony had many cheering but left just as many infuriated when it came to the night’s comedy winners and losers. What were the upsets that left them absolutely bewildered? Which winners were they cheering for the most? And which defeats struck our users the hardest?

Below, you can take a look at a sampling of the praise and pointed criticism that was leveled at this year’s ceremony. Read more of our 2021 Emmys comedy winner reactions and have your say here.

SEE 2021 Primetime Emmy winners list in all 27 categories

BEST COMEDY SERIES

“black-ish”

“Cobra Kai”

“Emily in Paris”

“Hacks”

“The Flight Attendant”

“The Kominsky Method”

“Pen15”

“Ted Lasso”

BEST COMEDY ACTOR

Anthony Anderson (“black-ish”)

Michael Douglas (“The Kominsky Method”)

William H. Macy (“Shameless”)

Jason Sudeikis (“Ted Lasso”)

Kenan Thompson (“Kenan”)



BEST COMEDY ACTRESS

Aidy Bryant (“Shrill”)

Kaley Cuoco (“The Flight Attendant”)

Allison Janney (“Mom”)

Tracee Ellis Ross (“black-ish”)

Jean Smart (“Hacks”)

SEE 2021 Creative Arts Emmy winners: Full list of winners in all 93 categories

BEST COMEDY SUPPORTING ACTOR

Carl Clemons-Hopkins (“Hacks”)

X – Brett Goldstein (“Ted Lasso”)

Brendan Hunt (“Ted Lasso”)

Nick Mohammed (“Ted Lasso”)

Paul Reiser (“The Kominsky Method”)

Jeremy Swift (“Ted Lasso”)

Kenan Thompson (“Saturday Night Live”)

Bowen Yang (“Saturday Night Live”)

Almond: BRETT LETS GOO

Atypical: “SNL” split vote but “Ted Lasso” didn’t! Sad for Bowen.

BEST COMEDY SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Aidy Bryant (“Saturday Night Live”)

Hannah Einbinder (“Hacks”)

Kate McKinnon (“Saturday Night Live”)

Rosie Perez (“The Flight Attendant”)

Cecily Strong (“Saturday Night Live”)

Juno Temple (“Ted Lasso”)

X – Hannah Waddingham (“Ted Lasso”)

antony: EMMY AWARD WINNER HANNAH WADDINGHAM I’M CRYING

Victor: HANNAHHHH WADDINGHAM I LOVE YOU SO MUCHHHHHHH

AayaanUpadhyaya: Hannah is a goddess and her speech was beautiful

BEST COMEDY DIRECTING

Lucia Aniello, “Hacks (Episode: “There Is No Line”)

Zach Braff, “Ted Lasso” (Episode: “Biscuits”)

James Burrows, “B Positive” (Episode: “Pilot”)

MJ Delaney, “Ted Lasso” (Episode: “The Hope that Kills You”)

Susanna Fogel, “The Flight Attendant (Episode: “In Case of Emergency”)

Declan Lowney, “Ted Lasso” (Episode: “Make Rebecca Great Again”)

James Widdoes, “Mom” (Episode: “Scooby-Doo Checks and Salisbury Steak”)

BEST COMEDY WRITING

Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs and Jen Statsky, “Hacks” (Episode: “There Is No Line”)

Maya Erskine, “PEN15” (Episode: “Play”)

Jason Sudeikis, Bill Lawrence, Brendan Hunt and Joe Kelly, “Ted Lasso” (Episode: “Pilot”)

Jason Sudeikis, Brendan Hunt and Joe Kelly, “Ted Lasso” (Episode: “Make Rebecca Great Again”)

Meredith Scardino, “Girls5eva” (Episode: “Pilot”)

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?