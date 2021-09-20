2021 Emmys: Forum reactions to drama winners (and losers)

The people posting in our infamous forums, many of whom are Hollywood insiders who shield their true identities as if they were on “The Masked Singer,” were engrossed in judging Sunday’s Emmys. As you can see from the sampling of comments below, they didn’t hold anything back when reacting to the victors (and the defeated) during the Emmy Awards ceremony which aired live across the country on CBS.

Below, you can take a look at a sampling of the praise and pointed criticism that was leveled at this year’s results in the seven categories devoted to drama series. Read more of the 2021 Emmys drama winner reactions and have your say here.

SEE 2021 Primetime Emmy winners list in all 27 categories

BEST DRAMA SERIES

“The Boys”

“Bridgerton”

“The Crown”

“The Handmaid’s Tale”

“Lovecraft Country”

“The Mandalorian”

“Pose”

“This Is Us”

BEST DRAMA ACTOR

Sterling K. Brown (“This Is Us”)

Jonathan Majors (“Lovecraft Country”)

Josh O’Connor (“The Crown”)

Rege-Jean Page (“Bridgerton”)

Billy Porter (“Pose”)

Matthew Rhys (“Perry Mason”)

BEST DRAMA ACTRESS

Uzo Aduba (“In Treatment”)

Olivia Colman (“The Crown”)

Emma Corrin (“The Crown”)

Elisabeth Moss (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Mj Rodriguez (“Pose”)

Jurnee Smollett (“Lovecraft Country”)

SEE 2021 Creative Arts Emmy winners: Full list of winners in all 93 categories

BEST DRAMA SUPPORTING ACTOR

Giancarlo Esposito (“The Mandalorian”)

O-T Fagbenie (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

John Lithgow (“Perry Mason”)

X – Tobias Menzies (“The Crown”)

Max Minghella (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Chris Sullivan (“This Is Us”)

Bradley Whitford (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Michael K. Williams (“Lovecraft Country”)

ReddWhite: Okay that was unexpected and sad.’

Emmyfan: Really????!!!!!!!!!

Atypical: Poor Michael K. Williams.

JV: This is even more disgusting than the Claire Foy win.

BEST DRAMA SUPPORTING ACTRESS

X – Gillian Anderson (“The Crown”)

Helena Bonham Carter (“The Crown”)

Madeline Brewer (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Ann Dowd (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Aunjanue Ellis (“Lovecraft Country”)

Emerald Fennell (“The Crown”)

Yvonne Strahovski (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Samira Wiley (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

estrelas: Gillian…what a shocker.

BEST DRAMA DIRECTING

Steven Canals, “Pose” (Episode: “Series Finale”)

Benjamin Caron, “The Crown” (Episode: “Fairytale”)

Jon Favreau, “The Mandalorian” (Episode: “Chapter 9: The Marshal”)

Liz Garbus, “The Handmaid’s Tale” (Episode: “The Wilderness”)

X – Jessica Hobbs, “The Crown” (Episode: “War”)

Julie Anne Robinson, “Bridgerton” (Episode: “Diamond of the First Water”)

syrus80: So tired of Hollywood and these series or films about royalty.

Ivo Stoyanov: I always thought “War” is far better than “Fairytale,” so good choice.

Luca: Please, not the wrong episode from the right show AGAIN. This is crazy!!!

BEST DRAMA WRITING

Yahlin Chang, “The Handmaid’s Tale” (Episode: “Home”)

Jon Favreau, “The Mandalorian” (Episode: “Chapter 16: The Rescue”

Dave Filoni, “The Mandalorian” (Episode: “Chapter 13: The Jedi”)

Misha Green, “Lovecraft Country” (Episode: “Sundown”)

X – Peter Morgan, “The Crown” (Episode: “War”)

Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Steven Canals, Janet Mock and Our Lady J, “Pose” (Episode: “Series Finale”)

Rebecca Sonnenshine, “The Boys” (Episode: “What I Know”)

Victor: Wow “The Crown,” what a shocker.

forwardswill: Gonna close my eyes and pretend Morgan won for season 2.

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?