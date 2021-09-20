2021 Emmys: Forum reactions to limited series /TV movie winners (and losers)

It’s Emmy Sunday, and that can only mean that our talented and blunt Gold Derby forum posters — many of whom are industry insiders hiding behind cyber handles — are busy giving us their reactions to the 73rd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards. They don’t not mince words when it comes to their thoughts on TV’s biggest night.

The ceremony had many cheering but left just as many infuriated when it came to the night’s winners and losers in the TV movie and limited series categories. What were the upsets that left them absolutely bewildered? Which winners were they cheering for the most? And which defeats struck our users the hardest?

Below, you can take a look at a sampling of the praise and pointed criticism that was leveled at this year’s ceremony. Read more of the 2021 Emmys limited series winner reactions have your say here.

BEST LIMITED SERIES

“I May Destroy You”

“Mare of Easttown”

“The Queen’s Gambit”

“The Underground Railroad”

“WandaVision”

BEST TV MOVIE

“Dolly Parton’s Christmas On The Square”

“Oslo”

“Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia”

“Sylvie’s Love”

“Uncle Frank”

BEST MOVIE/MINI ACTOR

Paul Bettany (“WandaVision”)

Hugh Grant (“The Undoing”)

Ewan McGregor (“Halston”)

Lin-Manuel Miranda (“Hamilton”)

Leslie Odom, Jr. (“Hamilton”)

BEST MOVIE/MINI ACTRESS

Michaela Coel (“I May Destroy You”)

Cynthia Erivo (“Genius: Aretha”)

Elizabeth Olsen (“WandaVision”)

Anya Taylor-Joy (“The Queen’s Gambit”)

Kate Winslet (“Mare of Easttown”)

BEST MOVIE/MINI SUPPORTING ACTOR

Thomas Brodie Sangster (“The Queen’s Gambit”)

Daveed Diggs (“Hamilton”)

Paapa Essiedu (“I May Destroy You”)

Jonathan Groff (“Hamilton”)

X – Evan Peters (“Mare Of Easttown”)

Anthony Ramos (“Hamilton”)

lucyv: I’M SHOCKED.

forwardswill: Evan Peters is an Emmy winner!!!

babygirl: YESSSSSSSSS THE MARE SWEEEP!!!!! GET IT EVAN AHHHHH.

BEST MOVIE/MINI SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Renée Elise Goldsberry (“Hamilton”)

Kathryn Hahn (“WandaVision”)

Moses Ingram (“The Queen’s Gambit”)

X – Julianne Nicholson (“Mare Of Easttown”)

Jean Smart (“Mare Of Easttown”)

Phillipa Soo (“Hamilton”)

wolfali: OMG JULIANNE I”M SO HAPPY.

Atypical: WHOAAAAAA! Actors branch coming through for “Mare”! GO JULIANNE NICHOLSON!

boss: Nicholson is an INCREDIBLY DESERVING winner! That final episode sealed the deal.

BEST MOVIE/MINI DIRECTING

Scott Frank, “The Queen’s Gambit”

Barry Jenkins, “The Underground Railroad”

Michaela Coel and Sam Miller, “I May Destroy You” (Episode: “Ego Death”)

Thomas Kail, “Hamilton”

Sam Miller, “I May Destroy You” (Episode: “Eyes Eyes Eyes Eyes”)

Matt Shakman, “WandaVision”

Craig Zobel, “Mare of Easttown”

BEST MOVIE/MINI WRITING

Michaela Coel, “I May Destroy You”

Laura Donney, “WandaVision,” (Episode: “Previously On”)

Scott Frank, “The Queen’s Gambit”

Chuck Hayward and Peter Cameron, “WandaVision,” (Episode: “All-New Halloween Spooktacular!”)

Brad Ingelsby, “Mare of Easttown”

Jac Schaeffer, “WandaVision,” (Episode: “Filmed Before a Live Studio Audience”)

